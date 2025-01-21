“For us and the world, it's still the Gulf of Mexico": Mexican president responds to Trump

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reacted to the first decrees of US President Donald Trump, issued after the inauguration. She dismissed the renaming of the Gulf of Mexico altogether, reports UNN citing ABC.

Details

Sheinbaum said Trump's executive orders regarding the Southern Border Emergency Zone and Migrant Protection Protocols are no different than those issued during Trump's first term.

“We will always act in defense of our independence, in defense of our fellow citizens living in the United States. We act within our constitution and laws. We always act with a cool head,” she said in a statement.

However, Sheinbaum rejected Trump's executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico.

“For us and the world, it's still the Gulf of Mexico,” she said.

