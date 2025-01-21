Trump renamed the Gulf of Mexico: what will now be on all US maps

US President Donald Trump has renamed the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. From now on, this name should be used on all new maps and documents. This was reported by the White House, according to UNN.

Details

US President Donald Trump has signed a decree officially renaming the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America. This decision, he said, should emphasize the key role of this region in the country's history, economy and energy security.

The document emphasizes that the Gulf is an important transportation hub, a major fishing region, and one of the richest oil and gas basins in the world. Its resources provide 14% of US oil production and a significant share of natural gas.

“The Gulf will continue to play a key role in shaping the future of America and the global economy, and in recognition of this thriving economic resource and its critical importance to our nation's economy and its people, I am ordering that it be officially renamed the Gulf of America,” the order reads.

Within 30 days, the US Secretary of the Interior must take all necessary measures to rename the US continental shelf the “Gulf of America” by updating the geographical names in federal documents, maps and contracts.

Recall

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating the use of the term “sex” instead of “gender” in government documents. He also revoked 78 of Biden's executive orders on racial equality and LGBT rights.