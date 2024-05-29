For the ex-deputy head of the OP Smirnov made 10 million Hryvnia bail - mass media

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 69743 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138951 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144053 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237917 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171429 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163447 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147769 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112942 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205697 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 66891 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109590 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 49754 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105311 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 46979 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219091 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205701 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231780 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218981 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 4872 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 13567 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105304 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109583 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158279 views
For the ex-deputy head of the OP Smirnov made 10 million Hryvnia bail - mass media

For the ex-deputy head of the OP Smirnov made 10 million Hryvnia bail - mass media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26324 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court reported to the media that a bail of UAH 10 million was paid for the former deputy head of the presidential office, Andriy Smirnov.

Former deputy head of the presidential office Andriy Smirnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment for UAH 15.7 million, was charged a bail of UAH 10 million. Hromadske confirmed this in the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS), reports UNN.

Details

VAKS imposed a preventive measure in the form of UAH 10 million in bail on Smirnov on May 28. The court ruled that the funds must be paid no later than five days from the date of choosing a preventive measure.

The suspect is also assigned the following procedural duties::

arrive at every request to the detective, prosecutor and court;

do not leave Kiev without the permission of a detective, prosecutor and court;

notify the detective, prosecutor, and court of a change in their place of residence and place of work;

refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;

deposit with the relevant state authority your passport/passports for traveling abroad, other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

The duties assigned to Smirnov will be valid until June 28.

Court sets UAH 10 million bail for former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Smirnov28.05.24, 20:19 • 39860 views

Previously

As reported by UNN, the prosecutor's office insisted on applying a preventive measure in the form of bailand in the amount of more than UAH 17 million  to the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Andrey Smirnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment for UAH 15.7 million

Addition

Former deputy head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov was informed of suspicion  of illegal enrichment for UAH 15.7 million.

In February 2023, journalists found out that in 2022, the brother of the then deputy head of the OP Andrey Smirnov Igor purchased property, including an apartment and a plot of land in the Carpathians at a price significantly lower than the market price for a total amount of a quarter of a million dollars.

On March 29, 2024, Zelensky dismissed Andriy Yermak's deputy, Andriy Smirnov.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

high-anti-corruption-court-of-ukraineHigh Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising