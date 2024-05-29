For the ex-deputy head of the OP Smirnov made 10 million Hryvnia bail - mass media

Former deputy head of the presidential office Andriy Smirnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment for UAH 15.7 million, was charged a bail of UAH 10 million. Hromadske confirmed this in the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS), reports UNN.

Details

VAKS imposed a preventive measure in the form of UAH 10 million in bail on Smirnov on May 28. The court ruled that the funds must be paid no later than five days from the date of choosing a preventive measure.

The suspect is also assigned the following procedural duties::

arrive at every request to the detective, prosecutor and court;

do not leave Kiev without the permission of a detective, prosecutor and court;

notify the detective, prosecutor, and court of a change in their place of residence and place of work;

refrain from communicating with witnesses in the case;

deposit with the relevant state authority your passport/passports for traveling abroad, other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

The duties assigned to Smirnov will be valid until June 28.

Previously

As reported by UNN, the prosecutor's office insisted on applying a preventive measure in the form of bailand in the amount of more than UAH 17 million to the former deputy head of the Presidential Office Andrey Smirnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment for UAH 15.7 million

Addition

Former deputy head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov was informed of suspicion of illegal enrichment for UAH 15.7 million.

In February 2023, journalists found out that in 2022, the brother of the then deputy head of the OP Andrey Smirnov Igor purchased property, including an apartment and a plot of land in the Carpathians at a price significantly lower than the market price for a total amount of a quarter of a million dollars.

On March 29, 2024, Zelensky dismissed Andriy Yermak's deputy, Andriy Smirnov.