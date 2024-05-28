ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Court sets UAH 10 million bail for former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Smirnov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 39860 views

The former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Smirnov, was granted bail in the amount of UAH 10 million on suspicion of illegal enrichment in the amount of UAH 15.7 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a bail of UAH 10 million on the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Smirnov. He is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million, UNN reports.

"Apply to the suspect Smirnov a preventive measure in the form of bail in the amount of UAH 10 million," the judge said.

The court also imposed the following duties on Smirnov:

·       not to be separated from Kyiv

·       to report a change of residence and place of work

·       hand over to the relevant state authorities all their passports of a citizen of Ukraine for travel abroad, service passport, other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, except for the passport of a citizen of Ukraine;

·       refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the court order

Duties are valid until July 28.

During the meeting, the prosecutor read the protocol of the search at the residence of the driver Smirnov, during which a mobile phone was seized. According to the prosecutor, as a result, information was obtained about the alleged correspondence between the driver and Smirnov.

The correspondence mentions a Mercedes Gelandewagen.

Message from Smirnov on February 24. The prosecutor claims that Smirnov was planning to leave Kyiv for Lviv and instructs his driver: "There is no point in going to Gelika, we will not refuel stupidly."

The SAP believes that this is confirmation of the use of this vehicle by Smirnov.

The prosecutor also noted that the driver reports to Smirnova about the purchase of various car parts.

One of the quotes:

"Serega, at nine o'clock Venislavsky will come to see Gelik, we can sell it," Smirnov said to the driver.

Previously

As UNN reported, the prosecutor's office insisted on applying a preventive measure in the form of bailand a fine of more than UAH 17 million  to the former deputy head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Smirnov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million

Addendum

Former deputy head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov was served with a notice of suspicion  of illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million.

In February 2023, journalists found out that in 2022, Ihor, the brother of the then deputy head of the OP Andrii Smyrnov, purchased property, including an apartment and a land plot in the Carpathians, at a price significantly below the market price for a total of a quarter of a million dollars.

On March 29, 2024, Zelensky fired Andriy Yermak's deputy, Andriy Smirnov.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
carpathian-mountainsCarpathian Mountains
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

