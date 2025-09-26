Following the US: Hungary recognizes Antifa as terrorists - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has declared the Antifa movement a terrorist organization. He announced this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The Hungarian Prime Minister stated that his country "has long been an island of peace, but now violence and hatred are knocking at our door."

According to Orbán, "the politics of violence must be nipped in the bud if we want to preserve peace in Hungary."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the recognition of the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization. This came as the White House began to fulfill its promise to investigate what it calls "left-wing extremism" after the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Later, Donald Trump officially signed an executive order recognizing the Antifa movement as a "domestic terrorist organization." The document blames it for "radical left-wing political violence."