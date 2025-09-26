$41.490.08
Exclusive
09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Exclusive
06:40 AM
Exclusive
05:30 AM
Following the US: Hungary recognizes Antifa as terrorists - Orban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 582 views

Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that "it is time to nip the politics of violence in the bud."

Following the US: Hungary recognizes Antifa as terrorists - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has declared the Antifa movement a terrorist organization. He announced this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The Hungarian Prime Minister stated that his country "has long been an island of peace, but now violence and hatred are knocking at our door."

According to Orbán, "the politics of violence must be nipped in the bud if we want to preserve peace in Hungary."

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced the recognition of the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization. This came as the White House began to fulfill its promise to investigate what it calls "left-wing extremism" after the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Later, Donald Trump officially signed an executive order recognizing the Antifa movement as a "domestic terrorist organization." The document blames it for "radical left-wing political violence."

Yevhen Ustimenko

