Fog in some places and up to 17°C: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Dry weather is expected in Ukraine on October 24 with temperatures of 1-10° at night and 9-17° during the day. Fog is possible in the west and north, northwest wind of 5-10 m/s.
Dry weather is expected in Ukraine on October 24 with temperatures of 1-10° at night and 9-17° during the day. Fog is possible in the west and north, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center told UNN.
Details
According to weather forecasters, October 24 will be without precipitation.
At night and in the morning in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions there is fog in some places.
The wind is mostly northwest, 5-10 m/s.
Temperatures at night are 1-6°C, in the south 5-10°C, in the highlands of the Carpathians from 2°C to 3°C; during the day 9-14°C, in Transcarpathia and the south up to 17°C.
Weather forecast for the Kyiv region
No precipitation. Northwest wind, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 1-6° Celsius, during the day 9-14°. In Kyiv, the temperature will be 4-6°C at night and 11-13°C during the day.