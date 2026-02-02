Fled abroad on the day of the trial: a man suspected of rape was detained in Zakarpattia

$42.810.04
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 25062 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 52097 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 69504 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 47870 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 48738 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 35320 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51707 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65193 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40648 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to PutinVideoFebruary 2, 05:17 AM • 18924 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 19124 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 25559 views
OSCE Chairman arrives in Kyiv, announces visit to Moscow11:38 AM • 13141 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 10157 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 25767 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 19221 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 80121 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 107396 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 83506 views
UNN Lite
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet02:27 PM • 932 views
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 4042 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 5372 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 10209 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 28871 views
Fled abroad on the day of the trial: a man suspected of rape was detained in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

A man who tried to illegally cross the border with Romania was detained in Zakarpattia. He was wanted on suspicion of rape and tried to escape on the day of the trial.

Fled abroad on the day of the trial: a man suspected of rape was detained in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia Oblast, border guards detained a man who was attempting to illegally cross the state border with Romania. It turned out that he was on the wanted list and tried to escape on the day of his court hearing. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

The offender was detained on the Tysa River in Zakarpattia, just meters from the state border with Romania. He turned out to be a local resident who was on the wanted list and suspected of criminal offenses under articles on rape and sexual violence. He tried to escape on the very day of his court hearing.

- the post says.

After the detention, border guards handed the man over to police officers. Thanks to this, the court session took place on time. As a result of the case review, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison.



Prosecutors reported suspicion to a Russian serviceman for sexual violence and cruel treatment of a civilian woman in Zaporizhzhia. The occupier raped her twice, inflicting severe bodily harm.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Romania