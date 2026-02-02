Fled abroad on the day of the trial: a man suspected of rape was detained in Zakarpattia

In Zakarpattia Oblast, border guards detained a man who was attempting to illegally cross the state border with Romania. It turned out that he was on the wanted list and tried to escape on the day of his court hearing. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, according to UNN.

The offender was detained on the Tysa River in Zakarpattia, just meters from the state border with Romania. He turned out to be a local resident who was on the wanted list and suspected of criminal offenses under articles on rape and sexual violence. He tried to escape on the very day of his court hearing. - the post says.

After the detention, border guards handed the man over to police officers. Thanks to this, the court session took place on time. As a result of the case review, the court sentenced him to 15 years in prison.

