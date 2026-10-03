"Flash": Russian repeaters may be operating in Kyiv to guide Shaheds

MESH radio repeaters may have been installed in Kyiv, which Russian forces use to create temporary communication channels with Shahed-type attack drones and adjust their flight immediately before an attack. This version was voiced by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, the President’s adviser on the development of technological areas of defense and a radio technology specialist, reports UNN.

Details

According to the expert, a small number of such devices are involved, probably between one and three. He assumes that the repeaters may provide a short-term drone control channel as the drones approach their target.

"I now insist that the enemy’s MESH radio repeaters are being switched on in Kyiv, providing a temporary short-term control channel for Shaheds to adjust strikes. Not many. Perhaps 1–3," Beskrestnov wrote on social media.

In his view, such devices are difficult to detect, but they need to be sought out, since if they are present, countering the drones solely by means of electronic warfare may be insufficiently effective. As one of his arguments, the expert cited the strike on an SBU facility, noting that there were no other "Shaheds" nearby during the attack that could theoretically have performed the function of repeaters. He also said that he had analyzed strikes on Kyiv’s bridges and the possibility of creating long-range MESH channels from the territory of the russian federation.

At the same time, Beskrestnov emphasized that this was specifically his technical theory, which requires further verification.

The expert also drew attention to the circulation of photographs of air-defense systems on Kyiv’s bridges in Russian information resources. According to him, it is practically impossible to completely conceal such systems from observation because of the large flow of people. He added that without stable online control right up to the moment of impact, it is difficult to hit narrow structures precisely, including bridge supports or stay cables.

Beskrestnov added that specialists are carefully examining the wreckage of downed Russian drones; however, according to him, they have not yet detected any other unknown communications equipment, including LTE or systems such as "Rassvet."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia uses repeaters for UAVs in Belarus.