"Flash": Russian repeaters may be operating in Kyiv to guide Shaheds

$44.8350.70
ukenru
08:31 AM • 9486 views
Launch of the FP-7 returns Ukraine to the small group of countries that produce ballistic missiles - NYT
04:38 AM • 31098 views
The Northern Bridge in Kyiv was closed after the Russian attack – how public transport is operatingVideo
04:16 AM • 30258 views
Russia attacked Kyiv’s Northern Bridge – Klitschko reported a hitVideo
04:05 AM • 21118 views
Russia blocked the evacuation of civilians from occupied Oleshky and rejected Ukraine’s proposals – Lubinets
October 3, 03:15 AM • 23377 views
Historic interception – a Ukrainian Mirage shot down a Russian "Banderol" for the first time with cannon firePhoto
October 3, 02:17 AM • 23396 views
Orbán is suspected of personally ordering the detention of Ukrainian cash-in-transit guards – the case could reach a former prime minister for the first time
October 3, 01:38 AM • 17810 views
Up to 80 punctures and mobility after triggering a mine — how the Ukrainian military quad bike was further reinforcedPhoto
October 3, 12:56 AM • 15924 views
The US will not ban diesel fuel exports to Europe, Ursula von der Leyen claims
October 3, 12:18 AM • 14225 views
Russia is intimidating Europe with threats over Kaliningrad to sow panic and weaken support for Ukraine, Kubilius says
October 2, 11:38 PM • 13963 views
The International Space Station may receive the Nobel Peace Prize; Ukrainians are also among the nominees – AP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2m/s
55%
759mm
Popular news
Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 15October 3, 12:06 AM • 24078 views
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 24078 views
What is celebrated on October 3 in Ukraine and around the world03:55 AM • 7440 views
The General Staff updated the Russian losses over the past day and reported how much equipment was destroyedPhoto04:27 AM • 12948 views
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideo06:25 AM • 13365 views
Publications
Kickbacks through charitable foundations: the ESBU is investigating a scheme involving the purchase of medical equipment, in which Bogomolets National Medical University figuresOctober 2, 12:36 PM • 51795 views
Ukraine is preparing to resume flights, but domestic airlines may not wait for itOctober 2, 10:40 AM • 56108 views
Top 10 Comedies for the Weekend: Films That Will Help You Relax and Have a LaughPhotoOctober 2, 08:07 AM • 66680 views
The court extended the preventive measures for Odrex doctors accused of medical negligenceOctober 2, 07:15 AM • 58655 views
International Coffee Day: the history of the holiday, the origin of the beverage, and the arrival of coffee in UkraineOctober 1, 02:54 PM • 81777 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Edi Rama
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Donetsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Famous half-millennium-old Holei Sea Arch in Hawaii collapsed into the oceanVideo06:25 AM • 13433 views
Bruce Willis appeared in a rare photo with his daughter amid his battle with dementiaPhotoOctober 3, 01:06 AM • 24141 views
Ruby Rose recounted how she was accused of murdering a 4-year-old child at the age of 15October 3, 12:06 AM • 24142 views
Michael Douglas confessed to a secret affair with Kathleen Turner after 40 years of denialsPhotoOctober 2, 11:06 PM • 27148 views
Elon Musk suddenly broke up with the mother of four of his children after more than five years togetherOctober 2, 10:05 PM • 29595 views
Actual
Financial Times
Technology
The New York Times
Heating
Starlink

"Flash": Russian repeaters may be operating in Kyiv to guide Shaheds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

Serhii Beskrestnov suggested that 1–3 MESH repeaters are operating in Kyiv for short-term control of Shaheds. The theory is still being verified.

"Flash": Russian repeaters may be operating in Kyiv to guide Shaheds

MESH radio repeaters may have been installed in Kyiv, which Russian forces use to create temporary communication channels with Shahed-type attack drones and adjust their flight immediately before an attack. This version was voiced by Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov, the President’s adviser on the development of technological areas of defense and a radio technology specialist, reports UNN.

Details

According to the expert, a small number of such devices are involved, probably between one and three. He assumes that the repeaters may provide a short-term drone control channel as the drones approach their target.

"I now insist that the enemy’s MESH radio repeaters are being switched on in Kyiv, providing a temporary short-term control channel for Shaheds to adjust strikes. Not many. Perhaps 1–3," Beskrestnov wrote on social media.

In his view, such devices are difficult to detect, but they need to be sought out, since if they are present, countering the drones solely by means of electronic warfare may be insufficiently effective. As one of his arguments, the expert cited the strike on an SBU facility, noting that there were no other "Shaheds" nearby during the attack that could theoretically have performed the function of repeaters. He also said that he had analyzed strikes on Kyiv’s bridges and the possibility of creating long-range MESH channels from the territory of the russian federation.

At the same time, Beskrestnov emphasized that this was specifically his technical theory, which requires further verification.

The expert also drew attention to the circulation of photographs of air-defense systems on Kyiv’s bridges in Russian information resources. According to him, it is practically impossible to completely conceal such systems from observation because of the large flow of people. He added that without stable online control right up to the moment of impact, it is difficult to hit narrow structures precisely, including bridge supports or stay cables.

Beskrestnov added that specialists are carefully examining the wreckage of downed Russian drones; however, according to him, they have not yet detected any other unknown communications equipment, including LTE or systems such as "Rassvet."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russia uses repeaters for UAVs in Belarus.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in UkraineKyiv
Explosions
Cyberattack
Russian propaganda
Southern Bridge (Kyiv)
War in Ukraine
Metro Bridge (Kyiv)
Belarus
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv