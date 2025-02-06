Five-time Champions League champion Marcelo retires

Legendary footballer Marcelo "hung his boots on a nail". The former Real Madrid player announced this on social media by posting a video, UNN reports.

"My love for football comes from my grandfather. He wanted me to become a professional player, and he did everything he could to make it happen," Marcelo said.

In the video, Marcelo also recalled his main victories on the football field. And there were plenty of them. As a member of Real Madrid, the Brazilian won five Champions Leagues, became the champion of Spain six times, won 2 cups of this country, and won the Club World Cup. For six years, he was a member of the World Cup squad. On the international stage, he played for Brazil for 12 years. Experts consider him to be one of the best defenders in the history of football.

For the last two years, Marcelo has been a player of the Brazilian Fluminense, where he started his football career.