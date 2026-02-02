Five people detained in Germany for illegal supply of goods to Russia worth 30 million euros

In Germany, law enforcement officers detained five individuals on suspicion of organizing illegal supplies of industrial goods to Russia worth about 30 million euros, circumventing European Union sanctions. This is reported by DPA, according to UNN.

Details

According to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office, the arrests took place as part of large-scale searches across the country, targeting a network that helped Moscow circumvent restrictions imposed due to the war against Ukraine.

The investigation believes that the suspects used a shell company to purchase industrial goods and then export them to Russia, concealing the true recipients.

This includes engines, software, electronic and optical components that can be used for both civilian and military purposes, including in drone production.

Four suspects were detained in the northern city of Lübeck. Among them are citizens of Germany and Russia. The fifth suspect was detained in a district south of Lübeck.

According to the prosecutor's office, at least one more shell company and several straw buyers were also involved in the scheme to mask supplies to the Russian Federation. On the Russian side, state structures were likely involved in the network.

In total, according to the investigation, about 24 Russian defense enterprises received approximately 16,000 shipments worth about 30 million euros.

The German foreign intelligence service and the Customs Criminal Investigation Office are involved in the investigation. Searches also took place in Frankfurt, Nuremberg, and in the states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Schleswig-Holstein.

The detainees are expected to be brought to court, where the issue of their arrest will be decided.

It should be recalled that Ukraine has imposed sanctions against 10 individuals and 6 legal entities associated with the Russian tanker fleet and cyberattacks against Ukraine, the EU, and NATO. These measures are synchronized with European Union sanctions.