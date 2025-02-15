First “Unity Hub” for Ukrainians to be opened in Berlin

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Ukraine and Germany signed a declaration on the opening of the Unity Hub in Berlin for Ukrainians abroad. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, UNN reports.

In the framework of the Munich Security Conference, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine, in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, signed a Joint Declaration of Intent with the Head of the German Chancellor's Office Wolfgang Schmidt to open the first Ukrainian Unity Hub in Berlin, - Chernyshov wrote.

Details

The document was signed between the Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Republic of Germany and the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

According to Chernyshev, the hub will become a place to unite Ukrainians, provide counseling and integration support, and develop cultural and educational initiatives. In addition, the Unity Hub will provide the necessary assistance to those Ukrainians who want to return home.

This is an important step in building institutional support for our citizens abroad! It took only two months from the development of the concept to the signing of the document, and the premises for the hub will soon be handed over, - Chernyshov added.

