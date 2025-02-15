ukenru
Actual
First “Unity Hub” for Ukrainians to be opened in Berlin

First “Unity Hub” for Ukrainians to be opened in Berlin

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48715 views

The first Unity Hub will be opened in Berlin to support Ukrainians abroad. The project will provide counseling, integration, cultural and educational assistance to Ukrainian citizens.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Ukraine and Germany signed a declaration on the opening of the Unity Hub in Berlin for Ukrainians abroad. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, UNN reports.

In the framework of the Munich Security Conference, the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine, in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, signed a Joint Declaration of Intent with the Head of the German Chancellor's Office Wolfgang Schmidt to open the first Ukrainian Unity Hub in Berlin,

- Chernyshov wrote.

Details

The document was signed between the Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Republic of Germany and the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

According to Chernyshev, the hub will become a place to unite Ukrainians, provide counseling and integration support, and develop cultural and educational initiatives. In addition, the Unity Hub will provide the necessary assistance to those Ukrainians who want to return home. 

This is an important step in building institutional support for our citizens abroad! It took only two months from the development of the concept to the signing of the document, and the premises for the hub will soon be handed over,

- Chernyshov added.

A center for the return of Ukrainian refugees may appear in Prague by June 06.02.25, 16:14 • 66519 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyPoliticsOur people abroad
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
berlinBerlin

