First sentences for mobilization evasion in Kyiv: courts sentenced 7 people
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv courts handed down 7 verdicts for mobilization evasion, with two men sentenced to 4 and 5 years in prison. In total, investigators brought 26 cases to court, and 51 people were notified of suspicion.
Kyiv courts delivered 7 verdicts against men who evaded military service during mobilization. Since the beginning of the year, investigators have completed pre-trial investigations and sent indictments to court in 26 criminal proceedings. This was reported by the Kyiv police, according to UNN.
Details
It is reported that a resident of the Solomyansky district was sentenced to 4 years in prison, while a resident of the Obolon district of Kyiv will spend the next five years behind bars.
In total, since the beginning of the year, investigators have completed pre-trial investigations and sent indictments to court in 26 criminal proceedings investigating draft evasion and military registration. A total of 51 people have been served suspicion notices
Law enforcement officers reminded that in most cases, pre-trial investigations in criminal proceedings carried out under Art. 336 (evasion of conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, for military service by conscription of persons from among reservists during a special period) and Art. 337 (evasion of military registration or special training) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine are initiated by notifications from the Territorial Centers for Recruitment and Social Support.
Recall
Law enforcement officers detained 19 administrators and contributors of Telegram channels who tried to disrupt mobilization and published locations of the Armed Forces.
