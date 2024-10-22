SBU detains organizers of draft evasion in Kyiv and Vinnytsia, including lawyer, military registration and enlistment commission official and fraudster
Organizers of mobilization evasion schemes were detained in Kyiv and Vinnytsia region. Among the detainees are a lawyer, a military registration and enlistment office official, and a fraudster who helped evade conscription by using forged documents.
The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have eliminated another scheme to evade mobilization. UNN reports with reference to the Security Service of Ukraine.
It is reported that the organizers of the schemes were detained in Kyiv and Vinnytsia region.
Among them are a lawyer and an official of the Military Qualification Commission, as well as a fraudster posing as a Ukrainian volunteer
They helped evaders avoid conscription through forged documents. The cost of the "services" ranged from 6 to 10 thousand dollars, depending on the urgency.
The SBU clarified that in Kyiv, a 32-year-old citizen, posing as a military officer, although he was not related to the Armed Forces, offered fake employment in one of Ukraine's volunteer military formations. He promised that in this way people would avoid mobilization and have unimpeded travel abroad under the guise of a business trip. After receiving the money, he planned to "disappear" without fulfilling his promises.
The SBU detained the offender red-handed in a Kyiv cafe, where he was receiving money for fake enrollment in the Volunteer Corps.
In addition, a lawyer and a member of the local HQC were exposed in Vinnytsia region for selling fake certificates of fitness for service for health reasons.
In both cases, all three detainees were served a notice of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under four articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
- ч. 1, Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations);
- ч. 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by an organized group or for mercenary reasons);
- ч. 3 of Art. 368 (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);
- ч. 1 of Art. 366 (forgery in office).
The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.
The SBU revealed large-scale corruption schemes in medical and social expert commissions. 64 officials were suspected, over 4000 disability certificates were canceled, and 8 criminal groups were exposed.
