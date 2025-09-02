$41.370.05
"First and foremost regarding Ukraine": Moscow plans a new round of Russian-American consultations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Aide to Russian President Putin, Yuriy Ushakov, announced the preparation of another round of consultations between the US and Russia. The dialogue will primarily concern Ukraine.

"First and foremost regarding Ukraine": Moscow plans a new round of Russian-American consultations

Assistant to the Head of the Russian Federation Putin, Yuriy Ushakov, announced that the next round of consultations between the USA and Russia is already in preparation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

A message recently appeared in Russian state media, according to which, the Kremlin is preparing to hold the next contact - this time through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Russian Federation and the USA are planning another round of consultations through the ministries of foreign affairs

- stated Yuriy Ushakov, assistant to Russian President Putin.

The dictator's representative Ushakov also added the following:

  • The Russian Federation and the USA are currently conducting a dialogue primarily regarding Ukraine;
    • The development of bilateral relations between the USA and Russia is currently in a state that does not involve statements.

      He also added that in the PRC, on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping "did not discuss the idea of deploying a Chinese peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine in any way."

      Recall

      UNN previously reported that the USA made a proposal to end the war with Ukraine, which the Kremlin considers "quite acceptable".

      Before that, in June 2025, the USA initiated a break in dialogue with Russia regarding the normalization of bilateral relations.

      It was agreed to hold the next contacts in the context of normalizing relations in Moscow, but then the Americans suggested taking a pause

      - stated Putin's representative Ushakov.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      PoliticsNews of the World
      Vladimir Putin
      Xi Jinping
      China
      United States
      Ukraine