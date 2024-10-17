First EU-Gulf Council Summit supports territorial integrity of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
At the EU-Gulf Summit, the EU and Gulf States expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty within its internationally recognized borders. Participants condemned Russian attacks and called for humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
Participants in the first European Union-Gulf Cooperation Council summit expressed support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, including territorial waters. The statement was welcomed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The summit reportedly condemned Russian attacks against civilians, civilian and critical infrastructure in Ukraine. The statement calls for humanitarian assistance and support for Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including the provision of equipment, generators and transformers, as well as support for the IAEA's activities to ensure the safety of nuclear power plants.
The joint statement recognizes the efforts of the Gulf States to address humanitarian issues, including facilitating the return of prisoners of war and family reunification
The document also emphasizes the importance of exports of grain, food and humanitarian goods to ensure food security in vulnerable countries.
