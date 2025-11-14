First death from meat allergy after tick bite recorded in US

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
06:09 PM • 7320 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
04:09 PM • 14857 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 17296 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
03:03 PM • 16315 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
02:48 PM • 15717 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 14545 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 31354 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 25433 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 49459 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 30796 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 31954 views
In Kyiv, people are being searched for under the rubble of a 9-story building after a Russian attack, 34 people have already been injured: new footage of the aftermathPhotoNovember 14, 10:19 AM • 22243 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been foundNovember 14, 11:47 AM • 14852 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 22919 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 12336 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 31346 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 25427 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 22895 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 49454 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 278863 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Denys Shmyhal
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
London
Canada
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinema04:53 PM • 4308 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 31364 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 12341 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 31958 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84259 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

First death from meat allergy after tick bite recorded in US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

Scientists have documented the first case of a 47-year-old man's death from a red meat allergy that developed after a tick bite. Blood tests confirmed alpha-gal syndrome, caused by bites from Amblyomma americanum tick larvae.

First death from meat allergy after tick bite recorded in US

American scientists have documented the first death caused by a red meat allergy that developed after a tick bite. This was reported by researchers from the University of Virginia in an article published on November 12 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice. This is reported by UNN, citing Meduza.

Details

According to researchers, in the summer of 2024, a 47-year-old man died from an allergic reaction to mammal meat. The first symptoms appeared after an outdoor dinner – the man ate a beef steak and experienced severe nausea and diarrhea throughout the night. The next morning he felt better and did not seek medical attention.

Quarantine introduced in one of Kyiv's districts due to rabies in a fox17.10.25, 11:44 • 4511 views

Two weeks later, at home in New Jersey, after eating a hamburger, the man's symptoms recurred. Relatives and medics tried to resuscitate him, but failed to save his life. Forensic experts initially determined the cause of death as "sudden unexplained death."

After the investigation, the deceased's wife contacted Dr. Erin McPheeley, who connected with a team of scientists from the University of Virginia. Blood tests showed that the man died due to alpha-gal syndrome – an allergy to red meat caused by tick bites. In the summer of 2024, he was found to have about 12–13 bites from Amblyomma americanum tick larvae, which caused the allergy to develop.

In Lviv, doctors removed a 12-centimeter worm from a patient's eye, which entered the body after a mosquito bite.16.09.25, 16:22 • 3347 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthNews of the World
Animals
New Jersey
Lviv
Kyiv