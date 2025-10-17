$41.640.12
What is Ukraine counting on?: a member of the national security committee on the possibility of providing Tomahawk amid Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carries
Publications
Exclusives
Quarantine introduced in one of Kyiv's districts due to rabies in a fox

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1506 views

Quarantine restrictions have been introduced in Kyiv on the territory of the "Koncha Zaspa" recreation complex and within a 10 km zone around it due to a case of rabies in a wild fox. The State Food and Consumer Service urges people to vaccinate their animals and seek medical attention in case of a bite.

Quarantine introduced in one of Kyiv's districts due to rabies in a fox

In Kyiv, quarantine has been introduced in one of the districts due to the detection of rabies in a wild fox, reported the Main Department of the State Food and Consumer Service in the city of Kyiv, writes UNN.

Details

At the meeting of the department, as reported, "information regarding the establishment of a case of rabies in a wild fox in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv was considered."

By decision of the commission, quarantine restrictions were introduced on the territory of the "Koncha Zaspa" recreation center (Stolychna Highway, 24) and in a 10 km radius zone around the infection focus.

- stated the State Food and Consumer Service department.

A plan of measures to eliminate animal rabies in the Holosiivskyi district was also approved, and a threatening zone adjacent to the quarantine territory was defined.

The State Food and Consumer Service urged residents to observe safety rules:

  • do not contact wild and stray animals;
    • vaccinate pets against rabies;
      • in case of an animal bite or scratch, immediately contact a medical institution.

        For reference

        Rabies is a deadly disease, but it can be prevented by timely vaccination of animals.

        Rabies detected in a deer at a mini-zoo near Kyiv: visitors urged to urgently see a doctor04.09.25, 19:39

        Julia Shramko

        KyivHealth
        Kyiv