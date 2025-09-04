Rabies detected in a deer at a mini-zoo near Kyiv: visitors urged to urgently see a doctor

A case of rabies was recorded in a deer that died at the end of August in a private mini-zoo in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near the capital. Doctors warn: everyone who visited the zoo since August 16 and had contact with animals must immediately consult a doctor to prevent the dangerous disease, writes UNN with reference to the message of the Borshchahivka village council.

The village council reported that after the occupation, starting from May 2022, rabies cases have been registered annually in the district. In the first 8 months of 2025, 11 cases of the disease among animals have already been registered. 3 stray cats, 2 stray dogs, 1 domestic cat and 1 domestic dog, 1 fox, 1 badger, 1 marten, and 1 deer were sick.

The last one to fall ill and die from rabies at the end of August was a deer that was kept in a private mini-zoo in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Therefore, individuals who visited the said private zoo themselves or with children, especially in the period from August 16, 2025, until the deer's death, and had contact with the mini-zoo animals, during which they could have received scratches, bites, or salivation from the animals, for the purpose of preventing rabies, must urgently consult a doctor who will decide whether or not to prescribe rabies vaccination. - the post says.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as of today, 58 cases of rabies have been registered in the Kyiv region. 27 cases in dogs and 19 in cats. Overall, the situation in the country is under control.