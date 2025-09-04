Rabies detected in a deer at a mini-zoo near Kyiv: visitors urged to urgently see a doctor

$41.370.01
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
02:02 PM • 10376 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 16020 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
September 4, 08:49 AM • 21634 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
September 4, 08:13 AM • 22067 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
September 4, 08:05 AM • 19522 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
September 4, 05:20 AM • 39801 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 40110 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 42780 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
September 3, 12:08 PM • 38025 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 282536 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 276012 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 273753 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 266506 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 30229 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 21951 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhotoSeptember 4, 07:53 AM • 19073 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 37969 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
September 3, 11:49 AM • 76286 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 10127 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 21943 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 11697 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 17517 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 19578 views
Rabies detected in a deer at a mini-zoo near Kyiv: visitors urged to urgently see a doctor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

In a private mini-zoo in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a deer died from rabies at the end of August. Visitors from August 16 who had contact with animals should urgently see a doctor.

Rabies detected in a deer at a mini-zoo near Kyiv: visitors urged to urgently see a doctor

A case of rabies was recorded in a deer that died at the end of August in a private mini-zoo in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near the capital. Doctors warn: everyone who visited the zoo since August 16 and had contact with animals must immediately consult a doctor to prevent the dangerous disease, writes UNN with reference to the message of the Borshchahivka village council.

The village council reported that after the occupation, starting from May 2022, rabies cases have been registered annually in the district. In the first 8 months of 2025, 11 cases of the disease among animals have already been registered. 3 stray cats, 2 stray dogs, 1 domestic cat and 1 domestic dog, 1 fox, 1 badger, 1 marten, and 1 deer were sick.

The last one to fall ill and die from rabies at the end of August was a deer that was kept in a private mini-zoo in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. Therefore, individuals who visited the said private zoo themselves or with children, especially in the period from August 16, 2025, until the deer's death, and had contact with the mini-zoo animals, during which they could have received scratches, bites, or salivation from the animals, for the purpose of preventing rabies, must urgently consult a doctor who will decide whether or not to prescribe rabies vaccination.

- the post says.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as of today, 58 cases of rabies have been registered in the Kyiv region. 27 cases in dogs and 19 in cats. Overall, the situation in the country is under control.

Alona Utkina

SocietyHealth
Kyiv Oblast