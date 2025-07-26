Fires broke out in Zaporizhzhia district as a result of Russian drone attack
Kyiv • UNN
Several fires were recorded in Zaporizhzhia district as a result of an enemy drone attack. A non-residential building was hit.
Fires broke out in the Zaporizhzhia district as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.
He also reported that a non-residential building was hit.
Recall
On the night of July 24, Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts suffered an enemy attack. A woman was wounded, and outbuildings of dacha cooperatives and a building of an educational institution were damaged.
On July 21, in the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian military attacked a civilian car with FPV drones, as a result of which it burned to the ground. The driver managed to jump out of the car.