Fires broke out in Zaporizhzhia district as a result of Russian drone attack

Fires broke out in the Zaporizhzhia district as a result of an enemy drone attack. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA Ivan Fedorov on Telegram, writes UNN.

Several fires recorded in Zaporizhzhia district as a result of Russian attack - wrote Fedorov.

He also reported that a non-residential building was hit.

Recall

On the night of July 24, Zaporizhzhia, Zaporizhzhia and Vasylivka districts suffered an enemy attack. A woman was wounded, and outbuildings of dacha cooperatives and a building of an educational institution were damaged.

On July 21, in the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian military attacked a civilian car with FPV drones, as a result of which it burned to the ground. The driver managed to jump out of the car.