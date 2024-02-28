Fire starts in Odesa due to wreckage of downed Shahed

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 32870 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 123144 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 76730 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 289614 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 244050 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 194723 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 232958 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252001 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158064 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372236 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
46%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 93105 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 116479 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76205 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55078 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 55449 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 123144 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 289614 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 217931 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 244050 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 22166 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30073 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 29870 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 76537 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 83601 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Fire starts in Odesa due to wreckage of downed Shahed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28401 views

A fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Odesa broke out after the wreckage of a downed Iranian Shahed drone caused a short circuit in the power grid.

Fire starts in Odesa due to wreckage of downed Shahed

As a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed enemy drone in Odesa, a short circuit occurred in the power grid of a critical infrastructure facility, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this in a telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy launched a nighttime drone terror from the Black Sea to the coastal areas of the south. The air defense forces effectively engaged all Shahed-131/136 UAVs

the statement said.

According to the military, the falling wreckage of one of the downed drones caused a short circuit in the power grid of a critical infrastructure facility in Odesa.

russians attack Nikopol district with artillery and drones: two fires broke out as a result of the shelling27.02.24, 18:46 • 32178 views

The fire was promptly extinguished. No people were injured

added in the Southern Defense Forces.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Shahed-136
Black Sea
Odesa
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02