Fire starts in Odesa due to wreckage of downed Shahed

As a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed enemy drone in Odesa, a short circuit occurred in the power grid of a critical infrastructure facility, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this in a telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The enemy launched a nighttime drone terror from the Black Sea to the coastal areas of the south. The air defense forces effectively engaged all Shahed-131/136 UAVs the statement said.

According to the military, the falling wreckage of one of the downed drones caused a short circuit in the power grid of a critical infrastructure facility in Odesa.

