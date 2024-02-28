Fire starts in Odesa due to wreckage of downed Shahed
Kyiv • UNN
A fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Odesa broke out after the wreckage of a downed Iranian Shahed drone caused a short circuit in the power grid.
As a result of the fall of the wreckage of a downed enemy drone in Odesa, a short circuit occurred in the power grid of a critical infrastructure facility, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished. The Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine reported this in a telegram, UNN reports.
Details
The enemy launched a nighttime drone terror from the Black Sea to the coastal areas of the south. The air defense forces effectively engaged all Shahed-131/136 UAVs
According to the military, the falling wreckage of one of the downed drones caused a short circuit in the power grid of a critical infrastructure facility in Odesa.
The fire was promptly extinguished. No people were injured