In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 40911 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 159542 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 94906 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 333369 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 273448 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 203976 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 238910 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253383 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159491 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372544 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

russians attack Nikopol district with artillery and drones: two fires broke out as a result of the shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32178 views

The russian occupation army attacked the Dnipro region 15 times, using kamikaze drones and artillery, damaging infrastructure and setting fires, but there were no casualties.

russians attack Nikopol district with artillery and drones: two fires broke out as a result of the shelling

During the day, the Russian occupation army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 15 times using kamikaze drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details 

According to him, the Russians conducted five artillery attacks and used UAVs ten times.

The Russian army was shelling Nikopol district all day long. The district center, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska communities

- summarized the head of the OVA. 

Preliminary, there were no casualties, but there is destruction. In particular, a utility company and an agricultural company were damaged as a result of the shelling .

A private house, an outbuilding, and power lines were also damaged .

A truck and dry grass caught fire. Both fires have already been extinguished

- Lysak summarized. 

Recall

On Monday evening, February 26, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two occupants' cruise missiles in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Russians shell a lyceum in Dnipropetrovs'k region27.02.24, 07:36 • 31361 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
