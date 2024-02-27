russians attack Nikopol district with artillery and drones: two fires broke out as a result of the shelling

During the day, the Russian occupation army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region 15 times using kamikaze drones and artillery. This was stated by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, the Russians conducted five artillery attacks and used UAVs ten times.

The Russian army was shelling Nikopol district all day long. The district center, Marhanetska, Myrivska, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska communities - summarized the head of the OVA.

Preliminary, there were no casualties, but there is destruction. In particular, a utility company and an agricultural company were damaged as a result of the shelling .

A private house, an outbuilding, and power lines were also damaged .

A truck and dry grass caught fire. Both fires have already been extinguished - Lysak summarized.

Recall

On Monday evening, February 26, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down two occupants' cruise missiles in Dnipropetrovs'k region

Russians shell a lyceum in Dnipropetrovs'k region