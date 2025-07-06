Fire near Kyiv's CHP-6 – SES

A fire broke out in the capital near CHP-6, not at it. Cars are burning. This was reported to an UNN journalist by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

(Fire - ed.) nearby. Cars are burning, but not the CHP - reported the State Emergency Service.

It was reported online that an explosion allegedly occurred at CHP-6.

Information is also spreading that the Dnipro district is allegedly partially without electricity. There are also videos with thick smoke.

Recall

Kyiv CHP-6 is located on the northeastern outskirts of Kyiv in the current Desnianskyi district.

Addition

On May 21, in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a fire broke out on the territory of the inactive cooling tower of the Bila Tserkva CHP.