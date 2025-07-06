Fire near Kyiv's CHP-6 – SES
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out near Kyiv's CHP-6, cars are burning. The SES refutes information about an explosion at the CHP and a partial power outage in the Dniprovskyi district.
A fire broke out in the capital near CHP-6, not at it. Cars are burning. This was reported to an UNN journalist by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.
Details
(Fire - ed.) nearby. Cars are burning, but not the CHP
It was reported online that an explosion allegedly occurred at CHP-6.
Information is also spreading that the Dnipro district is allegedly partially without electricity. There are also videos with thick smoke.
Recall
Kyiv CHP-6 is located on the northeastern outskirts of Kyiv in the current Desnianskyi district.
Addition
On May 21, in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a fire broke out on the territory of the inactive cooling tower of the Bila Tserkva CHP.