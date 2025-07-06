$41.720.00
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Fire near Kyiv's CHP-6 – SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 445 views

A fire broke out near Kyiv's CHP-6, cars are burning. The SES refutes information about an explosion at the CHP and a partial power outage in the Dniprovskyi district.

Fire near Kyiv's CHP-6 – SES

A fire broke out in the capital near CHP-6, not at it. Cars are burning. This was reported to an UNN journalist by the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Details

(Fire - ed.) nearby. Cars are burning, but not the CHP

- reported the State Emergency Service.

It was reported online that an explosion allegedly occurred at CHP-6.

Information is also spreading that the Dnipro district is allegedly partially without electricity. There are also videos with thick smoke.

Recall

Kyiv CHP-6 is located on the northeastern outskirts of Kyiv in the current Desnianskyi district.

Addition

On May 21, in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, a fire broke out on the territory of the inactive cooling tower of the Bila Tserkva CHP.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

KyivEvents
Kyiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Bila Tserkva
Kyiv
