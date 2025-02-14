Fire in aggregate of NSC Arch outer cladding at Chornobyl NPP was localized - Ministry of Environment

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 4489 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48382 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 72705 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105673 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 75041 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117350 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101055 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113061 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153287 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110033 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87274 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54362 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82941 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42173 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105673 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117350 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153287 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143957 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176298 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 42173 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82941 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134228 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136134 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164391 views
Actual
Fire in aggregate of NSC Arch outer cladding at Chornobyl NPP was localized - Ministry of Environment

Fire in aggregate of NSC Arch outer cladding at Chornobyl NPP was localized - Ministry of Environment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30729 views

After an enemy drone strike at Chornobyl NPP, the outer cladding of the New Safe Confinement Arch caught fire. The fire was localized, and the radiation background remains normal.

The fire in the filler of the outer cladding of the Arch of the New Safe Confinement at Chornobyl NPP was localized after a Russian drone attack. The radiation situation is under control. This was reported by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk, quoted by the press service of the ministry, UNN reports.

Details

At 21:30, the fire of the aggregate of the NSC Arch outer cladding was localized. The radiation background in the Exclusion Zone is normal and is monitored continuously at 39 sites using an automated monitoring system. The data is sent to the control center once an hour around the clock, and in an emergency - every minute

- Hrynchuk said.

It is noted that the control levels of ambient dose equivalent power have not been exceeded. The radiation situation is under control.

Recall

On the night of February 13-14, IAEA experts at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant recorded an explosion at a new structure protecting the damaged reactor 4. The explosion led to a fire, but the reactor vessel was not damaged and the radiation level remained within normal limits, the IAEA said.

Later, the agency confirmed that the strike was carried out by a Russian drone, whose engine was found at the scene.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, made public the consequences of the attack, and the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Svitlana Hrynchuk, said there was a real threat of radiation contamination, the consequences of which could be unpredictable.

Ministry of Environment on Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP: the arch has suffered significant damage14.02.25, 11:38 • 37005 views

At the same time, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the accusations of a strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, calling them a "provocation" and "fake news.

Peskov calls Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP a “fake”14.02.25, 12:49 • 124573 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak

Contact us about advertising