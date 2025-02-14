Fire in aggregate of NSC Arch outer cladding at Chornobyl NPP was localized - Ministry of Environment

The fire in the filler of the outer cladding of the Arch of the New Safe Confinement at Chornobyl NPP was localized after a Russian drone attack. The radiation situation is under control. This was reported by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk, quoted by the press service of the ministry, UNN reports.

At 21:30, the fire of the aggregate of the NSC Arch outer cladding was localized. The radiation background in the Exclusion Zone is normal and is monitored continuously at 39 sites using an automated monitoring system. The data is sent to the control center once an hour around the clock, and in an emergency - every minute - Hrynchuk said.

It is noted that the control levels of ambient dose equivalent power have not been exceeded. The radiation situation is under control.

On the night of February 13-14, IAEA experts at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant recorded an explosion at a new structure protecting the damaged reactor 4. The explosion led to a fire, but the reactor vessel was not damaged and the radiation level remained within normal limits, the IAEA said.

Later, the agency confirmed that the strike was carried out by a Russian drone, whose engine was found at the scene.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, made public the consequences of the attack, and the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, Svitlana Hrynchuk, said there was a real threat of radiation contamination, the consequences of which could be unpredictable.

At the same time, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected the accusations of a strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, calling them a "provocation" and "fake news.

