Ministry of Environment on Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP: the arch has suffered significant damage

The damage to the protective structure of the fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant poses a real threat of radiation contamination, the consequences of which are unpredictable. The arch has suffered significant damage. Currently, the radiation background is within normal limits and is under constant control.

Russians attacked the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant with an attack drone carrying an explosive warhead. As a result of the attack, the arch was severely damaged. The attack on the protective structure of the fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant poses a real threat of radiation contamination, the consequences of which are unpredictable - Hrynchuk wrote.

She reminded that the construction of a new safe confinement over the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP was completed in 2016. For this purpose, 45 donor countries joined forces with Ukraine and raised more than 1.6 billion euros. The project involved 10,000 employees from 40 countries.

Currently, the radiation background is within normal limits and is constantly monitored by the automated system at 39 sites - Hrynchuk said.

She emphasized that this is not the first crime committed by Russia in the Exclusion Zone. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians seized the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

For more than a month, the occupiers held the plant's personnel hostage, violating all possible nuclear safety standards and creating the risk of a new Chornobyl disaster. They looted scientific and research facilities, stealing equipment used to monitor the radiation background.

Throughout the war, Russia has systematically endangered nuclear facilities. The launch of winged and drones flying at critically low altitudes over nuclear power plants and facilities in the Exclusion Zone has become the norm for the occupiers. Each such case creates enormous risks. Nuclear blackmail by Russia does not stop, as Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, remains occupied - Hrynchuk wrote.

Hrynchuk emphasized that the Russian invaders systematically violate the principles of nuclear safety, which threatens not only Ukraine but the entire world.

She emphasized that today's attack on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is an unprecedented crime and another confirmation that Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine, but also against global security.

Targeted attacks on nuclear facilities are a gross violation of international law and can have catastrophic consequences for millions of people.

We call on the international community to take decisive measures to prevent further attacks on nuclear infrastructure. Russia's actions endanger not only Ukraine but the whole of Europe - Hrynchuk wrote.

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces that a Russian attack drone with an explosive device hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the fire is out, the radiation background has not changed, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

Also, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14 over the sarcophagus protecting the remains of reactor No. 4.