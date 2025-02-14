Ministry of Environment on Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP: the arch has suffered significant damage

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ministry of Environment on Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP: the arch has suffered significant damage

Ministry of Environment on Russian attack on Chornobyl NPP: the arch has suffered significant damage

Kyiv  •  UNN

As a result of the Russian drone attack, the arch over the fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was severely damaged. The radiation background remains normal, but there are risks of contamination.

The damage to the protective structure of the fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant poses a real threat of radiation contamination, the consequences of which are unpredictable. The arch has suffered significant damage. Currently, the radiation background is within normal limits and is under constant control.

This was reported by Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk on Facebook, UNN reports.

Russians attacked the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant with an attack drone carrying an explosive warhead. As a result of the attack, the arch was severely damaged. The attack on the protective structure of the fourth power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant poses a real threat of radiation contamination, the consequences of which are unpredictable

- Hrynchuk wrote.

She reminded that the construction of a new safe confinement over the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP was completed in 2016. For this purpose, 45 donor countries joined forces with Ukraine and raised more than 1.6 billion euros. The project involved 10,000 employees from 40 countries.

Currently, the radiation background is within normal limits and is constantly monitored by the automated system at 39 sites

- Hrynchuk said.

She emphasized that this is not the first crime committed by Russia in the Exclusion Zone. At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russians seized the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

For more than a month, the occupiers held the plant's personnel hostage, violating all possible nuclear safety standards and creating the risk of a new Chornobyl disaster. They looted scientific and research facilities, stealing equipment used to monitor the radiation background.

Throughout the war, Russia has systematically endangered nuclear facilities. The launch of winged and drones flying at critically low altitudes over nuclear power plants and facilities in the Exclusion Zone has become the norm for the occupiers. Each such case creates enormous risks. Nuclear blackmail by Russia does not stop, as Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, remains occupied

- Hrynchuk wrote.

Hrynchuk emphasized that the Russian invaders systematically violate the principles of nuclear safety, which threatens not only Ukraine but the entire world.

She emphasized that today's attack on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant is an unprecedented crime and another confirmation that Russia is waging war not only against Ukraine, but also against global security.

Targeted attacks on nuclear facilities are a gross violation of international law and can have catastrophic consequences for millions of people.

We call on the international community to take decisive measures to prevent further attacks on nuclear infrastructure. Russia's actions endanger not only Ukraine but the whole of Europe

- Hrynchuk wrote.

On February 14, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces that a Russian attack drone with an explosive device hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the fire is out, the radiation background has not changed, but the damage to the shelter is estimated to be significant.

Also, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14 over the sarcophagus protecting the remains of reactor No. 4. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Contact us about advertising