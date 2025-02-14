“Not 'worried' but really angry": the OP reveals the reaction of world leaders in Munich to Russia's attack on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that at the Munich Security Conference, world leaders expressed anger after the information about Russia's strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant appeared, and that "a lot of information" will be provided to American partners about the incident, UNN reports.

"Today we will give a lot of information to our American partners about Russia's strike on the Chornobyl NPP, about how they constantly launch drones through the Chornobyl zone, about the threats to the shelter and nuclear safety that they pose," Yermak wrote on Telegram.

The atmosphere right now is that everyone is very angry about this news here in Munich. Not "concerned," as is often the case, but really angry - said the head of the OP.

After all, he said, "in the 80s, the whole world helped the Kremlin to eliminate this tragedy, when Moscow threw unprotected people into radiation, Gorbachev received robots and equipment and scientists." "Then the whole world invested in the shelter, and today these Russian idiots have launched a drone at it," Yermak pointed out.

