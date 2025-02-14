Russian drone hit a protective shelter at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, the shelter was damaged - Zelenskyy

A Russian strike drone with an explosive warhead hit a protective shelter at the Chernobyl NPP, the fire was extinguished, the radiation background did not change, but the damage to the shelter is assessed as significant, reported the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, showing a video, writes UNN.

A Russian strike drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter that protects the world from the radiation of the destroyed 4th power unit of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant tonight - Zelenskyy wrote on social networks.

This shelter, the President noted, Ukraine built together with other European and world countries, together with America - with all who want real security for people. "The only state in the world that can attack such facilities, occupy the territory of nuclear power plants and wage hostilities, without regard to the consequences at all, is today's Russia. And this is a terrorist threat to the whole world", he pointed out.

The shelter at the Chernobyl NPP was damaged by this drone. The fire was extinguished. At the moment, the radiation background has not increased, and it is constantly monitored. According to preliminary estimates, the damage to the shelter is significant - Zelenskyy reported.

"Russia carries out such attacks against Ukrainian infrastructure and our cities every night. Russia continues to increase its army. Russia does not change its insane anti-human state rhetoric. And this means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations. He continues to deceive the world. That is why the united pressure of all who value life is needed - pressure on the aggressor. Russia must be held accountable for what it is doing", the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Russia fired 133 drones at Ukraine at night: how many were shot down and what are the consequences of the Russian attack