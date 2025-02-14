President's Office and the National Security and Defense Council showed the consequences of the Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl NPP

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, and the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, have made public the consequences of the Russian drone's hit on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, emphasizing that this is another proof of the global threat from Russia, UNN reports.

Details

"On the drone strike at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. This is another proof that Russia is a threat to the whole world. Putin's military deliberately attacked the Chernobyl nuclear power plant at night," the head of the Presidential Office wrote on Telegram.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the CCD, also commented on the situation.

"The situation is stable now, there have been no reports of an increase in the radiation background. But the Russians are quite deliberately launching drones over the ChNPP, constantly experimenting with the height of the shakedowns, trying to fly as low as possible. They pose a nuclear threat to the world, which has invested in the safety of the Chornobyl NPP," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Recall

February 14 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announces that a Russian attack drone with an explosive part hit the protective shelter at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, the fire is extinguished, the radiation background has not changed, but the damage to the shelter is assessed as significant

Also, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that an explosion occurred at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on the night of February 14 over the sarcophagus protecting the remains of reactor No. 4.