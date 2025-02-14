Peskov calls Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP a “fake”

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has denied accusations of a strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, calling them a "provocation" and "fraud". This is reported by propaganda media, UNN reports.



It is out of the question that any nuclear infrastructure or nuclear energy infrastructure was targeted. Therefore, any allegations that this was the case are not true, - Peskov said.

He accused Ukraine of "provocation" and "fraud".

At the same time, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, published a photo of the engine from the Russian drone that hit the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and reacted to Peskov's words.

Peskov is an ordinary fool who is now as comical as possible in his own lies, denying everything, - Kovalenko noted.

Previously

On the night of February 13-14, IAEA experts at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant heard an explosion that occurred at a new structure protecting the damaged reactor 4. This led to a fire. There are no signs of damage to the reactor shell, and the radiation level inside and outside the plant remains within normal limits, the IAEA said.

Later, the agency confirmed that the attack on the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was carried out by a Russian drone, whose engine was found at the scene.

Recall

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, and the head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, make public the consequences of the Russian drone's hit on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.



The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk statedthat the strike poses a real threat of radiation contamination, the consequences of which are unpredictable.

