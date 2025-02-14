Peskov calls Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP a “fake”

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 11581 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53435 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77335 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106857 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78214 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118172 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101240 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113094 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116735 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153805 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91291 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59010 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27386 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88608 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49124 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106861 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118175 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153806 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144406 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176715 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49124 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88608 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134440 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136351 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164573 views
Peskov calls Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP a “fake”

Peskov calls Russian drone strike on Chernobyl NPP a “fake”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 124574 views

Peskov called the Russian drone strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant a “fake” and a “provocation,” denying Russian involvement. The IAEA confirmed the attack and found the engine of the Russian drone at the site of the explosion.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has denied accusations of a strike on the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, calling them a "provocation" and "fraud". This is reported by propaganda media, UNN reports.

It is out of the question that any nuclear infrastructure or nuclear energy infrastructure was targeted. Therefore, any allegations that this was the case are not true,

- Peskov said.

He accused Ukraine of "provocation" and "fraud".

At the same time, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center, published a photo of the engine from the Russian drone that hit the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and reacted to Peskov's words.

Peskov is an ordinary fool who is now as comical as possible in his own lies, denying everything,

- Kovalenko noted.

Previously

On the night of February 13-14, IAEA experts at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant heard an explosion that occurred at a new structure protecting the damaged reactor 4. This led to a fire. There are no signs of damage to the reactor shell, and the radiation level inside and outside the plant remains within normal limits, the IAEA said.

Later, the agency confirmed that the attack on the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant was carried out by a Russian drone, whose engine was found at the scene.

Recall

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, and the head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, make public the consequences of the Russian drone's hit on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Svitlana Hrynchuk statedthat the strike poses a real threat of radiation contamination, the consequences of which are unpredictable.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics

Contact us about advertising