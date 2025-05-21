New confrontation in the White House? Trump showed a video about the "white genocide" to the President of South Africa, Ramaphosa responded
Kyiv • UNN
During the meeting, Trump showed Ramaphosa a video that allegedly confirms the "white genocide" in South Africa. Ramaphosa denied this, noting that most crime victims are black.
White House chief Donald Trump showed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa a video during a meeting that he believes confirms allegations of a "white genocide" in South Africa. The video was broadcast in the Oval Office, writes UNN with reference to CNN.
Accusations of white genocide in Africa
Trump, as well as several members of his administration, including Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa, have stated that the South African government is persecuting the white minority.
During the subsequent meeting, Ramaphosa denied Trump's claim that white South Africans are suffering from "genocide" in the country.
"If there was a genocide of Afrikaner farmers, I can bet that these three gentlemen would not be here, including my Minister of Agriculture," Ramaphosa said, referring to the white members of his delegation, which included South African golfers Retief Goosen and Ernie Els, as well as his country's Minister of Agriculture, John Henry Steenheizen. Ramaphosa urged Trump to listen to their stories and take their point of view into account.
Ramaphosa also denied Trump's claim that South Africa encourages the killing of white farmers, noting that most of the victims of the killings are black.
"There is crime in our country. The people who are killed, unfortunately, as a result of criminal activity, are not only white people, most of them are black," Ramaphosa said.
After that, Trump ordered to show the leader of South Africa a video, which, in his opinion, is proof of the genocide of whites in Africa.
The video, which lasted almost five minutes, was later posted on the White House's X account. It also claims that the video shows "evidence of persecution in South Africa."
"We have thousands of stories about it. We have documentaries, we have news. I could show you a few things," Trump said.
Ramaphosa initially laughed, then looked noticeably uncomfortable during the presentation. At one point, he asked, "Did they tell you where it is?" to which Trump only shook his head in the negative.
"I would like to know where it is, because I have never seen it," Ramaphosa said.
"It's in South Africa," Trump said.
When a journalist asked what he would like Ramaphosa to do with what was seen in the video, Trump replied, "I don't know."
Reference
South Africa does not publish crime statistics by race. Police data shows that 6,953 people were killed between October and December 2024. Of these, 12 died as a result of farm attacks. Only one was a farmer, five were farm residents, and four were workers.
Addition
Presidents of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and the USA Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House stated that they want to see an end to the war in Ukraine.