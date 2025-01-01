Fire extinguished at Kharkiv cemetery: what happened in the outbuilding

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a fire in a cemetery that killed people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, a fire broke out in an outbuilding on the territory of a cemetery. Unfortunately, two men died.

The fire was extinguished by rescuers who arrived at the scene. According to preliminary data, the cause of the tragedy was a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of the furnace.

