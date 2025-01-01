Fire extinguished at Kharkiv cemetery: what happened in the outbuilding

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 67339 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 152932 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 130314 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137726 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135909 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 174558 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111296 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166724 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104570 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113988 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134100 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133250 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 56914 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102711 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104919 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 152954 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 174575 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166737 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 194364 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 183491 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 133250 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 134100 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143909 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135468 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152570 views
Fire extinguished at Kharkiv cemetery: what happened in the outbuilding

 • 30642 views

A fire broke out in an outbuilding on the territory of a cemetery in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. Two men died as a result of the fire, which was caused by a violation of the rules for operating a stove.

In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a fire in a cemetery that killed people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, a fire broke out in an outbuilding on the territory of a cemetery. Unfortunately, two men died. 

The fire was extinguished by rescuers who arrived at the scene. According to preliminary data, the cause of the tragedy was a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of the furnace. 

In Kharkiv at night there was a large-scale fire in the university building07.06.24, 09:39 • 19369 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

