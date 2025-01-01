Fire extinguished at Kharkiv cemetery: what happened in the outbuilding
Kyiv • UNN
A fire broke out in an outbuilding on the territory of a cemetery in the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv. Two men died as a result of the fire, which was caused by a violation of the rules for operating a stove.
In Kharkiv, rescuers extinguished a fire in a cemetery that killed people. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In the Kholodnohirsky district of Kharkiv, a fire broke out in an outbuilding on the territory of a cemetery. Unfortunately, two men died.
The fire was extinguished by rescuers who arrived at the scene. According to preliminary data, the cause of the tragedy was a violation of fire safety rules during the operation of the furnace.
In Kharkiv at night there was a large-scale fire in the university building07.06.24, 09:39 • 19369 views