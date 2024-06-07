In Kharkiv at night there was a large-scale fire in the university building

A large-scale fire broke out in the academic building of the automobile and Road University in Kharkiv at night, while it was extinguished, there were no injuries, the state emergency service of Ukraine reported on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

As reported, the fire broke out on the first floor of the five-story educational building of the automobile and Road University in Kharkiv at 01:15.

At 06: 00, the fire was extinguished on an area of 400 sq. m.

There were no injuries.

65 people and 12 pieces of equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved.

