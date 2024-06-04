Fire in a psychoneurological boarding school in Rivne region: 9 people were saved and 39 were evacuated

In the Rivne region, a fire broke out in a psychoneurological boarding school. Rescuers rescued 9 people and evacuated 39. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In the village of Orlovka on June 03, a fire broke out in a psychoneurological boarding school on Mira Street in the Rivne region.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene immediately began evacuating people from the smoke-filled room.

During extinguishing, 9 people were saved, and 39 people were taken out into the fresh air.

In addition, as a result of the fire, a mattress, household items were destroyed, and the second floor of the boarding school was damaged.

To extinguish the fire, 30 rescuers and 5 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service were received. The cause of the fire and damage are being determined.

