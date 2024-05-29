In the Rivne region, a car flew off a bridge into a river: three people were killed, the average - a minor

In the Rivne region, the driver of a Hyundai Santa FE car lost control and flew off a bridge into the Goryn River. As a result of the accident, three people were killed, including a minor, reports UNN with reference to the police of the Rivne region.

Details

The accident occurred today, May 29, at about 18 hours.

There were four residents of the village of Korost in the vehicle. Only one of them was able to escape — an 18-year-old girl.

The 29 — year-old driver and passengers-a 26-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl-were killed. Rescuers quickly took them out of the reservoir, doctors carried out resuscitation measures, but it was not possible to save the lives of the victims.

An investigative and operational group and the leadership of the Sarnensky RVP and the main department are working at the scene of the incident. The circumstances of the incident are being established.

The issue of opening criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules that resulted in the death of several people) is being resolved.