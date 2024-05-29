In the Rivne region, a car flew off a bridge into a river: three people were killed, the average - a minor

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77207 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140217 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145270 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239795 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171991 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163755 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148001 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219918 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206423 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110788 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 37890 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 56490 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106613 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 56438 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219918 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206423 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232489 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219625 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11513 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 18673 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106613 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110788 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158572 views
In the Rivne region, a car flew off a bridge into a river: three people were killed, the average - a minor

In the Rivne region, a car flew off a bridge into a river: three people were killed, the average - a minor

 • 18285 views

According to preliminary information, between the villages of Odrinka and Korost, Sarnensky district, the driver of a Hyundai Santa FE car lost control and flew off the bridge into the Goryn River.

In the Rivne region, the driver of a Hyundai Santa FE car lost control and flew off a bridge into the Goryn River. As a result of the accident, three people were killed, including a minor, reports UNN with reference to the police of the Rivne region.

Details

The accident occurred today, May 29, at about 18 hours.

There were four residents of the village of Korost in the vehicle. Only one of them was able to escape — an 18-year-old girl.

The 29 — year-old driver and passengers-a 26-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl-were killed. Rescuers quickly took them out of the reservoir, doctors carried out resuscitation measures, but it was not possible to save the lives of the victims.

Three people, including a child, were injured in an accident in the Ivano-Frankivsk region24.05.24, 13:06 • 23406 views

An investigative and operational group and the leadership of the Sarnensky RVP and the main department are working at the scene of the incident. The circumstances of the incident are being established.

The issue of opening criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of traffic safety rules that resulted in the death of several people) is being resolved.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising