Three people, including a child, were injured in an accident in the Ivano-Frankivsk region

Three people, including one child, were injured in two road accidents in Ivano-Frankivsk region on May 23. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

The first accident occurred on May 23 in the village of Kudlativka in Kalush district.

The driver of a Mercedes Benz, driving on the T-0910 road from Kalush to Burshtyn, lost control and collided with a concrete bridge structure. As a result of the accident, the driver and her passenger, born in 2014, were injured. They were taken to a medical facility.

The next accident occurred on Dnistrovska Street in Ivano-Frankivsk.

A car hits two teenagers near a shopping center in Poltava region

The driver of a Chevrolet Captiva hit a female pedestrian. The latter was walking in the opposite direction from the right side of the car. According to law enforcement, the victim was taken to the hospital as a result of the accident.

The driver was tested for alcohol intoxication. According to the conclusion, she was sober, law enforcement officers said.

In both cases, investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a car with two people caught fire due to a road accident: they died