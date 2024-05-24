Three people, including a child, were injured in an accident in the Ivano-Frankivsk region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 47155 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101526 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 144740 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149284 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245026 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173026 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164500 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148180 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 222840 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113008 views

India's oil imports from Russia fall to lowest in two years - Bloomberg

March 1, 10:59 AM • 32424 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111122 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 40837 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 53669 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 90913 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245034 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 222845 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209169 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235066 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222034 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 47244 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 27471 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 32311 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111122 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112726 views
Three people, including a child, were injured in an accident in the Ivano-Frankivsk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23407 views

Three people, including a child, were injured in two road accidents in Ivano-Frankivsk region on May 23.

Three people, including one child, were injured in two road accidents in Ivano-Frankivsk region on May 23. UNN reports this with reference to the regional police.

Details

The first accident occurred on May 23 in the village of Kudlativka in Kalush district.

The driver of a Mercedes Benz, driving on the T-0910 road from Kalush to Burshtyn, lost control and collided with a concrete bridge structure.  As a result of the accident, the driver and her passenger, born in 2014, were injured. They were taken to a medical facility. 

The next accident occurred on Dnistrovska Street in Ivano-Frankivsk. 

A car hits two teenagers near a shopping center in Poltava region24.05.24, 11:35 • 17558 views

The driver of a Chevrolet Captiva hit a female pedestrian. The latter was walking in the opposite direction from the right side of the car. According to law enforcement, the victim was taken to the hospital as a result of the accident.

The driver was tested for alcohol intoxication.  According to the conclusion, she was sober, law enforcement officers said. 

In both cases, investigators initiated criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Art. 286 (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a car with two people caught fire due to a road accident: they died 23.05.24, 10:17 • 21072 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
ivano-frankivskIvano-Frankivsk

