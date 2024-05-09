Fire at an oil depot in occupied Luhansk: satellite images of the aftermath

Satellite photos taken after the attack on the oil depot in Luhansk confirm the damage to the occupiers' enterprise. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.

Details

Thus, in the images from May 8, one can see traces of a fire at the oil depot.

In addition, the photos show at least three fuel storage tanks destroyed by fire.

Oil depot burned down in occupied Luhansk, Russian army expropriates fuel remains - Lysogor

Context

On May 7, 2024, explosions also occurred in Luhansk. The invaders claimed an "arrival" at a local oil depot, blaming the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which allegedly struck with ATACMS missiles.

There was no official statement from the Defense Forces on Ukraine's involvement in the Luhansk explosions.

Recall

An SBU drone strikes the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in Bashkortostan, flying a distance of 1500 km and damaging a catalytic cracker.