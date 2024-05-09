Fire at an oil depot in occupied Luhansk: satellite images of the aftermath
Kyiv • UNN
Satellite photos confirm damage to an oil depot in Russia-occupied Luhansk after explosions: at least three fuel storage tanks were destroyed by fire.
Satellite photos taken after the attack on the oil depot in Luhansk confirm the damage to the occupiers' enterprise. This was reported by UNN with reference to Radio Liberty.
Details
Thus, in the images from May 8, one can see traces of a fire at the oil depot.
In addition, the photos show at least three fuel storage tanks destroyed by fire.
Context
On May 7, 2024, explosions also occurred in Luhansk. The invaders claimed an "arrival" at a local oil depot, blaming the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which allegedly struck with ATACMS missiles.
There was no official statement from the Defense Forces on Ukraine's involvement in the Luhansk explosions.
