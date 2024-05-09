ukenru
06:49 PM • 77184 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106338 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 149243 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 153371 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249847 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173990 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165255 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148304 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225632 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32465 views
March 1, 02:42 PM • 41817 views
March 1, 03:13 PM • 36055 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 60423 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 54426 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249847 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225632 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 211770 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 237525 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 224352 views
06:49 PM • 77184 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 54426 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 60423 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112821 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113725 views
Oil depot burned down in occupied Luhansk, Russian army expropriates fuel remains - Lysogor

Oil depot burned down in occupied Luhansk, Russian army expropriates fuel remains - Lysogor

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20464 views

An oil depot burned down in occupied Luhansk, causing a fuel shortage, and the available stocks were transferred to the Russian military, while Russian troops continue to shell populated areas and attempt to storm Bilohorivka.

An oil depot in the temporarily occupied Luhansk has burned down, causing a shortage of fuel: the situation at gas stations is critical, and the existing stocks are being handed over to the Russian military. Meanwhile, the Russian invaders are shelling a number of settlements and are trying to resume the assault on Bilohorivka. The head of the Luhansk regional military administration Artem Lysogor writes about it , UNN reports .

Details

The oil depot in Luhansk burned down only yesterday, and the city and its surroundings are already facing fuel shortages. The occupation authorities promise that everything will be fine later, but the situation at the gas stations is critical. They talk about "temporary difficulties". The so-called "LPR" does not yet know how to solve the logistical problem of delivering refined products. The existing stocks are being given to the Russian military. 

According to Artem Lysogor's TG channel, the gunmen renewed their attempts to storm Bilohorivka.

The enemy is constantly attacking there, but there was no ground activity the day before yesterday, said the head of the Luhansk RMA.

At the same time, the enemy continues to exert pressure in the areas of Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novolyubivka, and Tverdokhlibove. Fighting continues in the Serebryansky forest. The invaders shelled Nevske, Kuzemivka and Stelmakhivka near the frontline with artillery and mortars. Near Nevske and Kuzemivka, 27 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles attempted to carry out missions.

During the Easter holidays, the myth of "no losses" began to melt away, writes Lysogor.

More than 300 new graves of local servicemen from Russian army units were found in Alchevsk. Many of the mobilized men are considered missing," adds the head of the Luhansk RMA.

Plus 1300 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses09.05.24, 07:45 • 31993 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
makiivkaMakiivka
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
luhanskLuhansk

