Plus 1300 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 478 730 people, 7429 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 09/05/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 478 730 (+1300) people,

tanks - 7429 (+11) units,

armored combat vehicles - 14281 (+35) units,

artillery systems - 12340 (+23) units,

MLRS - 1058 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 793 (+1) units,

aircraft - 349 (+0) units,

helicopters - 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9775 (+47),

cruise missiles - 2192 (+41),

ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16618 (+69) units,

special equipment - 2027 (+8).

Ukrainian troops engage in 146 combat engagements in the frontline - General Staff