Finnish President Stubb to join Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in Washington - Politico

European leaders plan to send Finnish President Alexander Stubb to meet with US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday in Washington. According to diplomats, he is to become a "bridge" between the parties and help avoid tension during negotiations, UNN writes, citing Politico.

Details

According to two European diplomats and a person familiar with the matter, "the plan is to send at least one of Trump's favorite interlocutors, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, along with Zelenskyy when he arrives in Washington on Monday for a meeting with Trump."

Stubb is expected to help avoid any conflicts between Trump and Zelenskyy and persuade the US president to involve Europe in further negotiations.

Recall

Trump's meeting with Putin in Alaska on Friday did not yield tangible results. Trump announced that he would meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday, and then try to unite the Ukrainian and Russian leaders to reach a peace agreement.