Finland will allocate 20 million euros for the reform of senior high school in Ukraine

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market The editorial staff of the Ukrainian Forbes published an interesting text about the history of the "gray" mobile phone market in Ukraine. We recommend that you read it in full here. In short, in the 2000s, the mobile phone market in Ukraine was divided into "white" (official importers), "gray" (smuggled phones that were sold with a minimal margin to official prices), and "black" (stolen phones). The "gray" market emerged because official importers artificially inflated prices, while in neighboring countries, phones were cheaper. After 2014, with the rise of patriotism and the weakening of the hryvnia, smuggling became less profitable. However, new players emerged who began to import goods legally, but with minimal margins, saving on everything: renting smaller stores, employing fewer staff, and, most importantly, minimizing taxes. The author of the Forbes text mentions several key players in this market: * **"Citrus"** – initially a major player in the "gray" market, later rebranded and tried to operate legally. * **"Allo"** – another major player that allegedly used "gray" schemes. * **"Rozetka"** – initially sold mainly electronics, later expanded its product range. However, the text does not mention smaller, but still noticeable players who also played a role in this market. Here are a few examples: * **"Mobile Telephone Systems" (MTS)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering competitive prices and a wide range of products. The company was associated with **Mykola Chebotarov**, who later became known as a boxing promoter and worked with Oleksandr Usyk. Photos of Chebotarov and Usyk were even used in MTS advertising materials. * **"Eldorado"** – a large electronics and home appliance retailer that also sold mobile phones. It was considered a more "white" player, but it likely also used "gray" schemes to some extent. * **"Foxtrot"** – another major electronics and home appliance retailer. Similar to Eldorado, it tried to operate legally but likely used "gray" imports to remain competitive. * **"TTC" (Твій Телефонний Центр – Your Telephone Center)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering a wide range of Chinese phones, including clones of popular models. **The Trial of Clones** The text also mentions the emergence of Chinese clones of popular phones. This phenomenon led to interesting legal battles. For example, in the mid-2000s, a lawsuit was filed between two companies that sold clones of Nokia phones. One company accused the other of copying not only the design of the phones but also the software and even the packaging. This case became a symbol of the "wild" nature of the Ukrainian electronics market at that time. In conclusion, the "gray" market of electronics in Ukraine was a complex and multifaceted phenomenon with its own rules and key players. It shaped the landscape of retail trade and influenced consumer behavior. While major players like "Citrus" and "Allo" are well-known, smaller players like MTS, Eldorado, Foxtrot, and TTC also played a significant role in this market. And the "trial of clones" became a peculiar symbol of that era.
Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market The editorial staff of the Ukrainian Forbes published an interesting text about the history of the "gray" mobile phone market in Ukraine. We recommend that you read it in full here. In short, in the 2000s, the mobile phone market in Ukraine was divided into "white" (official importers), "gray" (smuggled phones that were sold with a minimal margin to official prices), and "black" (stolen phones). The "gray" market emerged because official importers artificially inflated prices, while in neighboring countries, phones were cheaper. After 2014, with the rise of patriotism and the weakening of the hryvnia, smuggling became less profitable. However, new players emerged who began to import goods legally, but with minimal margins, saving on everything: renting smaller stores, employing fewer staff, and, most importantly, minimizing taxes. The author of the Forbes text mentions several key players in this market: * **"Citrus"** – initially a major player in the "gray" market, later rebranded and tried to operate legally. * **"Allo"** – another major player that allegedly used "gray" schemes. * **"Rozetka"** – initially sold mainly electronics, later expanded its product range. However, the text does not mention smaller, but still noticeable players who also played a role in this market. Here are a few examples: * **"Mobile Telephone Systems" (MTS)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering competitive prices and a wide range of products. The company was associated with **Mykola Chebotarov**, who later became known as a boxing promoter and worked with Oleksandr Usyk. Photos of Chebotarov and Usyk were even used in MTS advertising materials. * **"Eldorado"** – a large electronics and home appliance retailer that also sold mobile phones. It was considered a more "white" player, but it likely also used "gray" schemes to some extent. * **"Foxtrot"** – another major electronics and home appliance retailer. Similar to Eldorado, it tried to operate legally but likely used "gray" imports to remain competitive. * **"TTC" (Твій Телефонний Центр – Your Telephone Center)** – a network of stores that sold phones and accessories. They were known for offering a wide range of Chinese phones, including clones of popular models. **The Trial of Clones** The text also mentions the emergence of Chinese clones of popular phones. This phenomenon led to interesting legal battles. For example, in the mid-2000s, a lawsuit was filed between two companies that sold clones of Nokia phones. One company accused the other of copying not only the design of the phones but also the software and even the packaging. This case became a symbol of the "wild" nature of the Ukrainian electronics market at that time. In conclusion, the "gray" market of electronics in Ukraine was a complex and multifaceted phenomenon with its own rules and key players. It shaped the landscape of retail trade and influenced consumer behavior. While major players like "Citrus" and "Allo" are well-known, smaller players like MTS, Eldorado, Foxtrot, and TTC also played a significant role in this market. And the "trial of clones" became a peculiar symbol of that era.

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Finland will allocate 20 million euros for the reform of senior high school in Ukraine

The governments of Ukraine and Finland have signed an agreement on the implementation of the "Learning Together 2" program to support the reform of senior high school. Finland will allocate up to 20 million euros for the development of the academic direction.

Finland will allocate 20 million euros for the reform of senior high school in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of Finland have signed an Agreement on the implementation of the "Learning Together 2" program, aimed at supporting the profile reform of senior high school in Ukraine. The total amount of funding from Finland is up to EUR 20 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education of Ukraine.

Details

It is expected that the program will be implemented during 2025–2029.

The reform of senior high school will start in 2027 and provides for two educational trajectories for students after grade 9:

  • professional — with the possibility of entering vocational colleges or institutions of professional pre-higher education;
    • academic — studying in academic lyceums with further admission to universities.

      The support of the Government of Finland will be focused on the development of the academic direction of senior high school.

      The "Learning Together 2" program envisages:

      1. Professional development of teachers and principals of educational institutions — acquiring knowledge and skills that ensure the introduction of high-quality competence-based learning in accordance with the principles of NUS.
        1. Support for schools in the development of educational programs in selected profiles.
          1. Creation and implementation of social programs to support pedagogical staff, administrative staff of educational institutions and students with the use of a trauma-informed approach to the organization and implementation of the educational process.

            Finland is one of Ukraine's key partners in the implementation of the NUS reform. The first project "Learning Together", which started in 2018, helped the establishment of the New Ukrainian School from the very beginning of the reform. We are grateful for the launch of the second phase of this important initiative and financial support. Finnish expertise in the implementation of educational reforms is a significant contribution to the transformation of our system. Thank you to our partners

            — said the Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Oksen Lisovyi.

            In the medium term, the implementation of the "Learning Together 2" Program will improve the quality of academic profile secondary education, increase its accessibility, and promote the transformation of the content of education based on a competence-based approach.

            Let us remind you

            The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine approved the Standard educational program for senior high school. This is a key document necessary for the implementation of the reform of education in senior classes. 

