Finland will allocate 20 million euros for the reform of senior high school in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers and the Government of Finland have signed an Agreement on the implementation of the "Learning Together 2" program, aimed at supporting the profile reform of senior high school in Ukraine. The total amount of funding from Finland is up to EUR 20 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Education of Ukraine.
Details
It is expected that the program will be implemented during 2025–2029.
The reform of senior high school will start in 2027 and provides for two educational trajectories for students after grade 9:
- professional — with the possibility of entering vocational colleges or institutions of professional pre-higher education;
- academic — studying in academic lyceums with further admission to universities.
The support of the Government of Finland will be focused on the development of the academic direction of senior high school.
The "Learning Together 2" program envisages:
- Professional development of teachers and principals of educational institutions — acquiring knowledge and skills that ensure the introduction of high-quality competence-based learning in accordance with the principles of NUS.
- Support for schools in the development of educational programs in selected profiles.
- Creation and implementation of social programs to support pedagogical staff, administrative staff of educational institutions and students with the use of a trauma-informed approach to the organization and implementation of the educational process.
Finland is one of Ukraine's key partners in the implementation of the NUS reform. The first project "Learning Together", which started in 2018, helped the establishment of the New Ukrainian School from the very beginning of the reform. We are grateful for the launch of the second phase of this important initiative and financial support. Finnish expertise in the implementation of educational reforms is a significant contribution to the transformation of our system. Thank you to our partners
In the medium term, the implementation of the "Learning Together 2" Program will improve the quality of academic profile secondary education, increase its accessibility, and promote the transformation of the content of education based on a competence-based approach.
Let us remind you
The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine approved the Standard educational program for senior high school. This is a key document necessary for the implementation of the reform of education in senior classes.