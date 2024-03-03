Finland joins NATO's joint defense exercises as a member of the Alliance

On Monday, March 4, the Nordic Response 2024 exercise starts, in which Finland will participate for the first time as a full member of the Alliance. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the military maneuvers will take place in Finland, Sweden and Norway. They include land, sea and air maneuvers, and will be attended by about 20,000 participants from 14 countries, including 4,100 Finnish soldiers.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb will make his first foreign visit to inspect the exercises in Norway.

If someone had told me two years ago that the President of Finland would make his first working visit to a NATO exercise a week after his inauguration, I would not have believed it President of Finland Alexander Stubb

More than 100 aircraft from Finland, Sweden, Norway and other NATO countries are taking part in the exercise, including fighters, refueling aircraft, transport and reconnaissance aircraft, as well as various helicopters.

