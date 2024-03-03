$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12348 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 35415 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 32707 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 188987 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 174093 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171148 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217957 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248512 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154318 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371462 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Finland joins NATO's joint defense exercises as a member of the Alliance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32607 views

Finland will participate for the first time in NATO's Nordic Response 2024 as a full member of the Alliance.

Finland joins NATO's joint defense exercises as a member of the Alliance

On Monday, March 4, the Nordic Response 2024 exercise starts, in which Finland will participate for the first time as a full member of the Alliance. This was reported by Yle, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the military maneuvers will take place in Finland, Sweden and Norway. They include land, sea and air maneuvers, and will be attended by about 20,000 participants from 14 countries, including 4,100 Finnish soldiers.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb will make his first foreign visit to inspect the exercises in Norway.

If someone had told me two years ago that the President of Finland would make his first working visit to a NATO exercise a week after his inauguration, I would not have believed it

President of Finland Alexander Stubb

More than 100 aircraft from Finland, Sweden, Norway and other NATO countries are taking part in the exercise, including fighters, refueling aircraft, transport and reconnaissance aircraft, as well as various helicopters.

Japan to participate in space defense exercises with NATO03.03.24, 04:41 • 39003 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Alexander Stubb
NATO
Finland
Sweden
Norway
