Japan to participate in space defense exercises with NATO

Japan will join the annual French space defense exercises, which will also be attended by NATO member states, Nikkei Asia reports, according to UNN.

Details

The AsterX 24 exercise will be held in Toulouse, France, from March 4 to 15, and will be attended by 16 countries, including South Korea, the UAE, Australia, and representatives of the NATO Cyber Defense Center.

The exercises will cover "the full range of space warfare in a fictional geopolitical scenario based on current and future threats." The publication notes that such exercises are related to the real concerns of Western countries about cyberattacks.

