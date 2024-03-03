Japan to participate in space defense exercises with NATO
Japan will participate in a French-led space defense exercise with NATO member and partner countries to counter current and future threats in space.
The AsterX 24 exercise will be held in Toulouse, France, from March 4 to 15, and will be attended by 16 countries, including South Korea, the UAE, Australia, and representatives of the NATO Cyber Defense Center.
The exercises will cover "the full range of space warfare in a fictional geopolitical scenario based on current and future threats." The publication notes that such exercises are related to the real concerns of Western countries about cyberattacks.
