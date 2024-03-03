$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 14853 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 45802 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 37840 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 200384 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 182403 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 173885 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 219757 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248926 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154749 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371538 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Japan to participate in space defense exercises with NATO

 • 39003 views

Japan will participate in a French-led space defense exercise with NATO member and partner countries to counter current and future threats in space.

Japan to participate in space defense exercises with NATO

Japan will join the annual French space defense exercises, which will also be attended by NATO member states, Nikkei Asia reports, according to UNN.

Details

The AsterX 24 exercise will be held in Toulouse, France, from March 4 to 15, and will be attended by 16 countries, including South Korea, the UAE, Australia, and representatives of the NATO Cyber Defense Center.

The exercises will cover "the full range of space warfare in a fictional geopolitical scenario based on current and future threats." The publication notes that such exercises are related to the real concerns of Western countries about cyberattacks.

American spacecraft lands on the Moon for the first time in 50 years23.02.24, 06:35 • 121579 views

WarPolitics
NATO
Australia
South Korea
France
United Arab Emirates
Japan
