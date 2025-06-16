Fines and imprisonment: Ukraine has increased responsibility for blocking access to protective structures

Ukraine has tightened the responsibility for violating the rules of maintenance of shelters and non-admission of people to them. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

The Department of Municipal Security of the KCSA reminded that the owners and balance holders of premises where shelters are located will now be held more strictly liable for violations of the requirements for their maintenance and ensuring access to protective structures.

Amendments to the legislation (Law No. 4200-IX of 09.01.2025) provide for both administrative and criminal liability for such violations, as well as for non-compliance with fire and man-made safety requirements - the statement reads.

What fines are provided for:

For restricting citizens' access to shelters — a fine of UAH 1,700 to 3,400 (Article 175(3) of the Code of Administrative Offenses);

For violation of operational requirements that led to the unavailability of the shelter — 2250–5100 UAH;

In case of repeated violation during the year — a fine of 5,100 to 8,500 UAH.

Criminal liability:

If someone dies or suffers moderate or severe bodily injuries due to violation of the rules of maintenance of the shelter or non-admission of people to it during an air raid, the perpetrator faces from 3 to 8 years of imprisonment (Article 270(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Department emphasizes: in case of a threat of a missile attack or a drone strike, it is necessary to strictly observe safety rules and immediately call 102, in case of lack of access or other obstacles to the use of objects of the civil protection fund.

How to act in case of violations:

If possible, take a photo or video of the closed shelter;

Send the recorded violation to the police or the Department of Municipal Security - this will help bring the perpetrators to justice.

Let us remind you

Due to complaints from residents of Rivne region about closed shelters during an air raid, a general inspection of protective structures will be carried out in the region. The heads of communities were emphasized on their personal responsibility for such cases.

The head of the Chernihiv MBA emphasized the importance of ensuring access to shelters. Letters have been sent to the police regarding cases of non-admission to shelters during alarms.

In Kyiv, a dual-purpose shelter will be built with McDonald's and parking