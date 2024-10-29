Financial Times: The EU may not be ready for Ukraine's further European integration yet
Kyiv • UNN
The European Commission is preparing a report on the progress of the EU candidate countries. The document will recognize the successes of Ukraine and Moldova, but without specific recommendations for further integration steps.
The EU executive body regularly provides updates on the status of negotiations with accession candidates, including Ukraine. The content of the new report was reported by sources FT: it refers, in particular, to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, UNN reports.
At its next meeting, the European Commission will announce the progress of some countries, including Ukraine and Moldova, in their accession to the European Union
According to people familiar with the report, it will recognize progress in several cases, including Ukraine and Moldova, without making formal recommendations on how to move forward in the EU accession process.
Ironically, the countries that are making the biggest strides toward EU membership are the most vulnerable to conflict-Moldova and Ukraine, said one person familiar with the report.
The Commission will not recommend specific actions on the situation in Georgia - for now. Yesterday, a Commission spokesperson called on the authorities in Tbilisi to “investigate quickly, transparently and independently” the election irregularities, but added that it was up to EU member states to decide “how to move forward to resolve this situation.
Ministers from 13 EU member states, including France, Germany, and the Netherlands, signed a statement yesterday saying that the electoral “irregularities” are “incompatible with the standards expected of a candidate” for EU membership.
