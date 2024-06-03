Fighting continues in Volchansk Area-General Staff

In Kharkiv region, fighting continues in the area of Volchansk. 11 battles are currently underway in the Pokrovsky direction. The total number of clashes today has increased to 35. This UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The general staff informs as of 19: 00 on June 3.

It is reported that the total number of attacks by the Russian occupiers on the positions of Ukrainian troops along the entire length of the front since the beginning of the day is already 102. Ukrainian soldiers continue to firmly hold the defense and destroy the enemy's offensive potential.

There were four military clashes in the Kharkiv direction. Fighting continues in the area of Volchansk. Russian invaders are launching air strikes in the north of Kharkiv region using guided aerial bombs. Currently, the enemy has already launched at least 10 Kabami strikes from the directions of Belgorod and Shebekino (Russia) - the message says.

It is noted that in the Kupyansky direction, Russian troops tried to break through the Ukrainian defensive lines 15 times. Of these, two military clashes are still ongoing.

11 battles are currently underway in the Pokrovsky direction. The total number of clashes today has increased to 35. the irretrievable losses of the enemy in the direction amount to almost 290 people killed and wounded, four armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems and six units of automobile equipment were destroyed. Two armored vehicles, one artillery system and 1 unit of motor vehicles were damaged. The enemy uses Kabs in the direction. Konstantinovka and Mikhaylovka in the Kurakhovsky direction and Zolotaya Niva in the Vremievsky direction are also bombed with aerial bombs - informs the General Staff.

In addition, it is reported that in the Seversky direction, the number of Russian assault operations has increased to 21 since the beginning of the day. 10 of them are still ongoing in the areas of Belogorovka and Verkhnekamenskoye.

The Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy and inflict maximum losses on him - they say in the General Staff.

Addition

Earlier, the General Staff reported that in the Kupyansky direction, the Russians increased their activity.