Fighting continues in Volchansk Area-General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 69222 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138866 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143966 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 237771 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171389 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163432 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147763 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219025 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112941 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205642 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 66406 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109502 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 49195 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105218 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 46167 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 237771 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219025 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205642 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 231728 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 218931 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 4500 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 13287 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105218 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 109502 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158261 views
Actual
Fighting continues in Volchansk Area-General Staff

Fighting continues in Volchansk Area-General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24832 views

Ukrainian troops continue to conduct intense battles with the Russian invaders on several fronts, only in the Pokrovsky direction 35 battles were recorded, as a result of which the enemy suffered heavy losses.

In Kharkiv region, fighting continues in the area of Volchansk. 11 battles are currently underway in the Pokrovsky direction. The total number of clashes today has increased to 35. This UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The general staff informs as of 19: 00 on June 3.

It is reported that the total number of attacks by the Russian occupiers on the positions of Ukrainian troops along the entire length of the front since the beginning of the day is already 102. Ukrainian soldiers continue to firmly hold the defense and destroy the enemy's offensive potential.

There were four military clashes in the Kharkiv direction. Fighting continues in the area of Volchansk. Russian invaders are launching air strikes in the north of Kharkiv region using guided aerial bombs. Currently, the enemy has already launched at least 10 Kabami strikes from the directions of Belgorod and Shebekino (Russia)

- the message says.

It is noted that in the Kupyansky direction, Russian troops tried to break through the Ukrainian defensive lines 15 times. Of these, two military clashes are still ongoing.

11 battles are currently underway in the Pokrovsky direction. The total number of clashes today has increased to 35. the irretrievable losses of the enemy in the direction amount to almost 290 people killed and wounded, four armored combat vehicles, four artillery systems and six units of automobile equipment were destroyed. Two armored vehicles, one artillery system and 1 unit of motor vehicles were damaged. The enemy uses Kabs in the direction. Konstantinovka and Mikhaylovka in the Kurakhovsky direction and Zolotaya Niva in the Vremievsky direction are also bombed with aerial bombs

- informs the General Staff.

In addition, it is reported that in the Seversky direction, the number of Russian assault operations has increased to 21 since the beginning of the day. 10 of them are still ongoing in the areas of Belogorovka and Verkhnekamenskoye.

The Defense Forces continue to restrain the enemy and inflict maximum losses on him

- they say in the General Staff.

Addition

Earlier, the General Staff reported that in the Kupyansky direction, the Russians increased their activity.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
kurakhoveKurakhovo
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising