Battles decreased over 24 hours, hottest spots are in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions: General Staff updated the map

179 battles took place on the front line yesterday, almost halving compared to the previous day, mostly concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, where there were 73 attacks, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 2, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 179 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile strike on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile, 44 air strikes, dropping 132 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 7255 kamikaze drones and carried out 3339 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 49 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Zaliznychne, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Barvinivka, Rizdvianka, Verkhnia Tersa, Luhivske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of personnel concentration, two command posts, two air defense systems, two UAV control points, and four enemy cannons.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 94 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements yesterday, two of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 11 times in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk towards the settlements of Prylipka, Vilcha, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, and Kutkivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, six attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Zahryzove and towards Kurylivka, Pishchane, and Kupyansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked eight times, trying to advance in the directions of Novosergiyivka, Serednie, Drobycheve, and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Platonivka, Sviato-Pokrovske towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped one offensive action in the area of Pryvillia.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Shevchenko, Zatyshok, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Dachne, Filiia and towards Bilytske, Dorozhne, Novopavlivka, Vilne and Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions three times, in the areas of Verbove and Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 32 times on the positions of our defenders, in the area of Huliaipole and towards Staroukrainka, Varvarivka, Zelene, Sviatopetrivka, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one attack, towards Prymorske.

Over the past day, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

