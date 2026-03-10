$43.730.0850.540.36
Fedorov wants to eliminate the "zoo of solutions" in drone procurement: needs will be formed "automatically" based on combat data

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2142 views

The Ministry of Defense is implementing automatic formation of UAV needs through digital systems. The state will only purchase verified drones without corruption risks.

Fedorov wants to eliminate the "zoo of solutions" in drone procurement: needs will be formed "automatically" based on combat data

The approach to drone procurement is changing - the need for UAVs will be formed automatically based on real combat data from the front, with a rejection of manual needs formation, in order to "remove the 'zoo' of ineffective solutions," Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

I signed an order on a new approach to defense procurement of UAVs. From now on, the need for drones will be formed based on high-quality data from the battlefield — without human factor, subjective influence, and corruption risks.

- Fedorov wrote.

Details

The minister is convinced that "the transition from manual needs formation to an automatic model will make it possible to remove the 'zoo' of ineffective solutions that the military is forced to refine with their own hands in the trenches." "The state will buy only what actually flies, hits targets, and has proven its effectiveness at the front," Fedorov noted.

What will the new procurement process be like?

"The General Staff, at the request of units, will form a list only with technical characteristics of the equipment - without the name of the UAV or a specific manufacturer. Which specific products, according to combat missions, to purchase for units at the front will be determined by the UAV rating based on combat data from digital systems: YeBaly, DOT-Chain, Brave1 Market, DELTA, and Mission Control," Fedorov said and explained:

  • YeBaly - statistics on the real effectiveness of equipment on the battlefield;
    • DOT-Chain and Brave1 Market - data on what military units purchase independently (real demand on the ground);
      • DELTA and Mission Control - synchronization matrix and combat application analytics.

        "This is the first time that procurement decisions are formed automatically based on real combat data. If a drone does not fly or does not hit targets, the system simply will not generate a need for it. Only real combat results matter," the Minister of Defense noted.

        Also, according to Fedorov, the Ministry of Defense is implementing "a new approach to budget allocation":

        • "We allocate 80% of funds exclusively to solutions that have proven their effectiveness according to system data";
          • "We leave 20% of funds for innovations and the purchase of new developments for testing in combat conditions." This, according to him, allows for quick verification of new technologies without unnecessary bureaucracy.

            "Such decisions will help strengthen the Defense Forces, provide the military with the most effective tools on the battlefield, and inflict such losses on Russia that will make its advance impossible," Fedorov is convinced.

            Julia Shramko

