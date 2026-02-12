Ukraine prepares to open arms exports and scale up drone production – Fedorov

Ukraine will soon announce a decision regarding the first Ukrainian manufacturers who will receive permission to export weapons, while the priority remains the full provision of the needs of the Defense Forces and the scaling up of its own drone production. This was announced by Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov during a press conference after a meeting with the contact group on Ukraine's defense, UNN reports.

According to the minister, the President of Ukraine has already announced the possibility of opening exports for a larger number of manufacturers, and the results of the relevant commission's work will be announced in the coming days.

The President announced the possibility of exports for a larger number of manufacturers, and in the coming days we will announce news regarding the results of this process — Fedorov noted.

He emphasized that interest in Ukrainian developments from partners is rapidly growing, particularly in the field of unmanned systems. According to him, many countries express a desire to join the joint production of Ukrainian drones.

The minister also reported that work is already underway on new joint products that will be manufactured both in Ukraine and abroad. In particular, he mentioned the production of drones in cooperation with Great Britain.

Fedorov explained that to launch exports, the work of the relevant commission was updated and a separate presidential decree was issued, which should launch the mechanism in the coming days or weeks.

Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports

At the same time, the minister emphasized that it is currently difficult to predict the volume of possible exports in monetary terms. According to him, Ukraine will present partners with a drone production plan for the current year, but these data are not disclosed publicly.

We plan to significantly scale up the production of drones and the provision of our troops. Based on the situation on the battlefield, we need a larger number of different types of drones — he noted.

Separately, Fedorov drew attention to the possibility of flexible use of European credit instruments, which were discussed with partners, and which should help increase production.

At the same time, he emphasized that the export of Ukrainian weapons is possible only after the full provision of the needs of the Defense Forces.

Ukrainian drones must first of all work to meet the needs of Ukrainian forces. In parallel, we will understand which of them can be allowed for export — the minister summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Minister of Defense should accelerate packages for Ukrainian air defense at the "Ramstein" meeting. This is a key task for Ukraine and all of Europe.