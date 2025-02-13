Federal court overturns ban on firing of 2 million US employees

More chaos: injunction against firing more than 2 million federal workers under Trump's plan lifted.

The decision of the US federal judge adds to the uncertainty for US employees in the three-week period. Now they must decide whether to keep their jobs without any guarantees.

Details

A federal judge has lifted a restraining order that blocked the Donald Trump administration from offering 'deferred retirement' to tens of thousands of government employees.

Wednesday's decision throws even more chaos into a volatile three-week period for federal employees. They must now decide whether to accept the offer or keep their jobs with no guarantees - given the possibility that they will be fired by an administration that is trying to cut wages across all government agencies.

Context

Last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the US administration from furloughing aid workers.

The Independent clarifies that unions representing nearly 2,000 employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development filed a lawsuit against Trump and administration officials in advance.

It is currently known that the agency's core workforce may be reduced to about 600 employees.

Recall

WHO reports that treatment for HIV and other diseases in 50 countries will be suspended due to the suspension of USAID funding. Trump suspended the agency, which spends $40 billion annually on humanitarian aid.

