Federal court overturns ban on firing of 2 million US employees

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 4263 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 48213 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 72565 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 105634 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 74930 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117323 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101046 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113060 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116705 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153270 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Popular news
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 110014 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 87142 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 54217 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82720 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 41938 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 105634 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117323 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153270 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143942 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176281 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 41938 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 82720 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134221 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136125 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164386 views
Federal court overturns ban on firing of 2 million US employees

Federal court overturns ban on firing of 2 million US employees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30390 views

A U.S. federal judge has lifted a restraining order against the “deferred retirement” of government employees under Trump's plan. The decision creates uncertainty for employees, who now need to decide whether to keep their positions without security.

More chaos: injunction against firing more than 2 million federal workers under Trump's plan lifted.

The decision of the US federal judge adds to the uncertainty for US employees in the three-week period. Now they must decide whether to keep their jobs without any guarantees.

Transmits of the UNN with reference to of the Independent.

Details

A federal judge has lifted a restraining order that blocked the Donald Trump administration from offering 'deferred retirement' to tens of thousands of government employees.

Wednesday's decision throws even more chaos into a volatile three-week period for federal employees. They must now decide whether to accept the offer or keep their jobs with no guarantees - given the possibility that they will be fired by an administration that is trying to cut wages across all government agencies.

Context

Last week, a Trump-appointed federal judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking the US administration from furloughing aid workers.

The Independent clarifies that unions representing nearly 2,000 employees of the U.S. Agency for International Development filed a lawsuit against Trump and administration officials in advance.

It is currently known that the agency's core workforce may be reduced to about 600 employees.

Recall

WHO reports that treatment for HIV and other diseases in 50 countries will be suspended due to the suspension of USAID funding. Trump suspended the agency, which spends $40 billion annually on humanitarian aid.

Musk receives millions of dollars in contracts from the US government despite calls for cuts13.02.25, 09:50 • 34251 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

