Musk receives millions of dollars in contracts from the US government despite calls for cuts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 10107 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 52593 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 76492 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106634 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 77538 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 117989 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101177 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113074 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116719 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153711 views

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 90448 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 58091 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 26272 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87555 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47765 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106635 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 117990 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153711 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144326 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176644 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 47765 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 87555 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134405 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136311 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164541 views
Musk receives millions of dollars in contracts from the US government despite calls for cuts

Musk receives millions of dollars in contracts from the US government despite calls for cuts

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34252 views

SpaceX continues to receive multimillion-dollar contracts from the US government, despite Musk's calls to cut federal spending. Musk has proposed reporting SpaceX contracts that may be unfavorable to taxpayers.

The tech billionaire is winning in his companies as federal agencies are eliminated or weakened, but he also invites the public to tell him if the aerospace private enterprise contracts he finds are not the best for taxpayers.

UNN writes with reference to the Independent.

Elon Musk has sparked another online backlash after it was revealed that his aerospace company SpaceX is still receiving multimillion-dollar contracts from the US government amid his “crusade” to cut trillions of dollars in federal funding.

You have to look at the individual contract. First of all, I'm not submitting the contract. It's the people at SpaceX... and I would say that if you see any contract where it was awarded to SpaceX and it wasn't the best for the taxpayers, let me know - because every single one of them was

- Musk told reporters. 

Here is how other users reacted to these messages.

“This is a cartoonishly stupid answer,” wrote one user X. “Man, this is like a textbook definition of a conflict of interest,” added another.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also reacted to the video of Musk's impromptu press conference.

So let me get this straight: he wants to cancel cancer research contracts, but he says let's keep the contracts for his company Spacex for research. All I see is a greedy billionaire trying to deceive the American people by pretending to be altruistic

- she wrote.

AddendumAddendum

The DOGE Commission, headed by Elon Musk , will begin an audit of NASA spending. Particular attention will be paid to the lunar landing program and SpaceX contracts worth $15 billion.

When asked whether Musk's leadership at DOGE represents a conflict of interest at NASA, NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro said that “we have a very strict conflict of interest policy,” adding that the agency's legal department would review any DOGE employee for such conflicts.

Recall

Apple, SpaceX, and T-Mobile are working togetherto integrate Starlink satellite communications into iPhones via iOS 18.3. Beta testing has already begun in the US with a limited number of users.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies
spacexSpaceX
nasaNASA
elon-muskElon Musk
united-statesUnited States
apple-incApple Inc.

Contact us about advertising