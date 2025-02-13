Musk receives millions of dollars in contracts from the US government despite calls for cuts

The tech billionaire is winning in his companies as federal agencies are eliminated or weakened, but he also invites the public to tell him if the aerospace private enterprise contracts he finds are not the best for taxpayers.

Elon Musk has sparked another online backlash after it was revealed that his aerospace company SpaceX is still receiving multimillion-dollar contracts from the US government amid his “crusade” to cut trillions of dollars in federal funding.

You have to look at the individual contract. First of all, I'm not submitting the contract. It's the people at SpaceX... and I would say that if you see any contract where it was awarded to SpaceX and it wasn't the best for the taxpayers, let me know - because every single one of them was - Musk told reporters.

Here is how other users reacted to these messages.

“This is a cartoonishly stupid answer,” wrote one user X. “Man, this is like a textbook definition of a conflict of interest,” added another.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar also reacted to the video of Musk's impromptu press conference.

So let me get this straight: he wants to cancel cancer research contracts, but he says let's keep the contracts for his company Spacex for research. All I see is a greedy billionaire trying to deceive the American people by pretending to be altruistic - she wrote.

The DOGE Commission, headed by Elon Musk , will begin an audit of NASA spending. Particular attention will be paid to the lunar landing program and SpaceX contracts worth $15 billion.

When asked whether Musk's leadership at DOGE represents a conflict of interest at NASA, NASA Acting Administrator Janet Petro said that “we have a very strict conflict of interest policy,” adding that the agency's legal department would review any DOGE employee for such conflicts.

