February 8: Wedding proposal day, International Scotch Whisky Day

Today, on February 8, all lovers who want to unite their fates forever can join the Day of the marriage proposal, UNN reports.

The event originated in India but has become quite popular in many countries around the world.

Marriage proposal day is an opportunity for people to express their deepest feelings and make a lifelong commitment to a relationship with a loved one. It is on this day that many people decide to take the plunge and propose marriage to their partners.

February 8 also marks the International Scotch Whisky Day, which all fans of this drink can join.

The history of Scotch goes back more than 500 years. This drink is a symbol of Scottish culture and craftsmanship.

The best way to celebrate is, of course, by tasting different types of Scotch whisky. Whether it's a single malt or a blend, each whisky offers a unique flavor profile and experience.

Since 2012, February 8 has been celebrated as Email Day.

Its creator is Ray Tomlison, who in 1971 sent an email and thus invented a progressive messaging system that allowed employees to easily communicate within the company.

Today you can still join the celebration of the unofficial Opera Day.

Opera first emerged in Italy and quickly spread throughout Europe. The first operas focused on the revival of ancient Greek drama, particularly on the role of the chorus, and the first opera season took place in 1637 in Venice.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Old Testament prophet Zechariah the Sickle.

According to legend, he got his nickname because he saw a scroll in the shape of a sickle in a dream.

During his lifetime, Zechariah made many prophecies. In particular, he predicted the coming of the Messiah.

Today is also the Day of Remembrance of St. Theodore Stratilat, who lived in the third century.

Theodore was a Roman military commander. When he refused to sacrifice to pagan gods and confessed that he believed in Christ, he was sentenced to death and put to death by flogging.

Today Zakhar, Fedir, and Stepan celebrate their name days.