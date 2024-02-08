February 8: Wedding proposal day, International Scotch Whisky Day

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

February 8: Wedding proposal day, International Scotch Whisky Day

Kyiv

Today, on February 8, all lovers who want to unite their fates forever can join the World Marriage Proposal Day. The event originated in India but has become quite popular in many countries around the world.

Today, on February 8, all lovers who want to unite their fates forever can join the Day of the marriage proposal, UNN reports.

The event originated in India but has become quite popular in many countries around the world.

Marriage proposal day is an opportunity for people to express their deepest feelings and make a lifelong commitment to a relationship with a loved one. It is on this day that many people decide to take the plunge and propose marriage to their partners.

February 8 also marks the International Scotch Whisky Day, which all fans of this drink can join.

The history of Scotch goes back more than 500 years. This drink is a symbol of Scottish culture and craftsmanship.

The best way to celebrate is, of course, by tasting different types of Scotch whisky. Whether it's a single malt or a blend, each whisky offers a unique flavor profile and experience.

Since 2012, February 8 has been celebrated as Email Day.

Its creator is Ray Tomlison, who in 1971 sent an email and thus invented a progressive messaging system that allowed employees to easily communicate within the company.

Today you can still join the celebration of the unofficial Opera Day.

Opera first emerged in Italy and quickly spread throughout Europe. The first operas focused on the revival of ancient Greek drama, particularly on the role of the chorus, and the first opera season took place in 1637 in Venice.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of the Old Testament prophet Zechariah the Sickle.

According to legend, he got his nickname because he saw a scroll in the shape of a sickle in a dream.

During his lifetime, Zechariah made many prophecies. In particular, he predicted the coming of the Messiah.

Today is also the Day of Remembrance of St. Theodore Stratilat, who lived in the third century.

Theodore was a Roman military commander. When he refused to sacrifice to pagan gods and confessed that he believed in Christ, he was sentenced to death and put to death by flogging.

Today Zakhar, Fedir, and Stepan celebrate their name days.

